How do you Make Your Mark?

In October 2025, we are bringing back our hugely popular (pre-COVID) event Make Your Mark – a strategic two-day event for senior marketing management, business leaders and communication experts from the superyacht market. I can promise you it will be a brand-new event format, with every expert and keynote speaker from outside our very niche market. No superyacht influencer panels, no superyacht marketing directors talking about how they want to change things and no marine marketing agencies saying how they have been innovative.

However, before we do the full launch of this project, we want to generate some serious insights on how we feel about the current and future marketing landscape in terms of marketing/branding, communications, strategy and customer targeting – the good, the bad and the ugly, maybe even the downright stupid or complete waste of time.

Therefore, I would like to invite everyone in the marketing sector within the superyacht world, including media, agencies, show organisers, social media types, branding specialists, and primarily the senior marketing management who invest and experiment with budgets of all shapes and sizes, to spend approximately 10 minutes completing our Superyacht Marketing Strategy Survey.

Everyone who takes part in this important research project will receive a copy of the final report, with detailed analysis of the results, as a thank you for taking your time to share your opinions and perspectives. All those who tick the prize draw box and share their opinions on the future of superyacht marketing will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five complimentary VIP tickets to the event.

And finally, we are analysing and researching the best location to host Make Your Mark and have a shortlist of three superb venues and locations: Amsterdam, the Business Capital of Superyachts; Milan, the Financial Capital of Superyachts; and Monaco, the Advanced Capital of Superyachts. Everyone who takes part in this Marketing Research Project will be invited to vote for their preferred host location as we want to create an event that delivers a brilliant programme in a location that fits the audience.

Follow this link and share your experiences, opinions, perspectives and frustrations about the current superyacht marketing landscape and let’s create a strategy to help us all Make a Better Mark by learning from the best strategic brands in Europe.

