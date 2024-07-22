Cantiere Navale Vittoria on the verge of salvation
The Italian shipyard could be pulled back from the brink of insolvency through an ambitious management buyout proposal from a local entrepreneur…
A pivotal step has been taken in the rescue of Cantiere Navale Vittoria with the filing of the first binding proposal in an Italian court. The management buy-out for the Adria-based shipyard is currently underway, spearheaded by Matteo Fusetti, a local businessman and owner of the FCM Group.
With financial support from the architectural firm Studio Mangano of Reggio Emilia, which also has an office in Adria, and legal backing from law firm Francesca Martinolli, the group presented a rescue plan to the pre-bankruptcy procedure bodies. This plan includes a binding offer supported by a deposit.
“Among the various proposals received, that of Matteo Fusetti stood out for its seriousness and concreteness, fully reflecting our corporate vision. Matteo is a talented young entrepreneur, with extraordinary skills,” explains Michele Lauriero, senior project manager, Cantiere Navale Vittoria.
“His success story with FCM Group, which he transformed into a modern and profitable industrial reality, is proof of this. We are convinced that the combination of our technical and managerial skills with his strategic vision will be decisive for the relaunch of Cantiere Vittoria.”
Located in Corbola, a few kilometres from Adria, FCM Group specialises in constructing plants, specialised systems, and high-value metal carpentry. It is already active in the shipbuilding and industrial sectors.
“The seriousness and dedication of Michele Lauriero and Dr Vittoria Duò struck me from the first meeting,” says Matteo Fusetti.
“On my part and that of the team, there is total dedication in rebuilding the bright future that an Italian excellence like CNV deserves. We will bring resources and new initiatives in the naval field, to safeguard the greatest possible number of jobs and promote development over time. A special thanks goes to the entire Studio Mangano and in particular to Dr. Piero Luigi Mangano for the precious support.”
According to Lauriero, the proposed buyout has received immediate support from the local supply chain. This support translates into a network of collaboration involving suppliers, subcontractors, banks, and other local and sector companies, all ready to actively contribute to the shipyard's relaunch.
A meeting has now been organised with the involved parties to examine the plan in depth.
“The support of the local supply chain has been a cornerstone for the development of our plan,” adds Lauriero. “The enthusiasm and availability shown by local companies not only strengthen our confidence in the project, but also guarantee a solid operational base for the relaunch. The synergy between all the parties involved will be a key element in bringing Cantiere Navale Vittoria back to the top of the sector.”
