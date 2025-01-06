Sunseeker confirms temporary layoffs Around 100 workers have been temporarily laid off amid operational issues, but the shipyard affirms they will return to work before the end of the month…

Image credit: BarretBonden, Wikimedia Commons

Sunseeker International has laid off around 100 employees due to persistent “operational issues”. Although the company has confirmed that this decision is temporary, with workers set to return by the end of the month, it has raised serious concerns for some, with government officials stating that it doesn’t “add up”.

According to the Poole-based shipyard, about 100 of its 2,150 employees were temporarily laid off on 2 and 3 January 2025, with the option to take these days as paid holiday.

“We are working hard to address the operational issues, and we can now confirm that the 100 staff will return by Monday, 27 January,” said Sunseeker in a statement. “During the temporary lay-off period, each employee will receive 50 per cent of their normal basic hourly rate to help minimise any personal difficulties during this time.”

The news comes a month after its national competitor, Princess Yachts, announced plans to lay off around 250 employees, potentially signalling challenges for the British boatbuilding sector as a whole.

Sunseeker has affirmed that no permanent employee has lost their job and previously stated that “although the forward order book is still strong, this decision focuses on ensuring the long-term viability of operations and does not reflect on employee performance or contributions.”

However, according to the BBC, Sunseeker International allegedly told Neil Duncan-Jordan, Labour MP for Poole, that it was performing well financially. Given the recent developments at the shipyard, Duncan-Jordan asserts that the company must provide more clarity on the situation and explain why the layoffs are necessary.

“If your order book is strong, why are you laying off nearly 100 workers?” he asks. “A spokesperson for Sunseeker mentioned that they had explained the situation to each affected employee, adding that keeping them informed was their main priority.”

Duncan-Jordan states this isn’t “any way to treat staff in a modern workplace” and criticises the company's communication with local authorities regarding its employees, as it is a major employer in the region.

Despite criticism from the current Labor MP, Sunseeker maintains that the temporary measure will conclude by the end of the month.

In October last year, the yard was sold to Miami-based investment firm Lionheart Capital and Italian-owned Orienta Capital Partners for an undisclosed fee. The closing of the deal concluded an 11-year ownership under China’s Dalian Wanda Group.

At the time, the new owners stated that Sunseeker’s headquarters and core production would remain in Poole, UK, maintaining their previously stated commitment to the brand’s British roots.

At the press conference at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Sunseeker openly acknowledged falling behind its Italian competitors but celebrated the new investment and ownership as a crucial step to reverse course.

Profile links

Sunseeker

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.