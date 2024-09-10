Pendennis secures majority shares in Cockwells The shipyard has acquired a majority stake in the British boat builder, bringing together two well-established Cornish companies to collaborate on future growth…

Image Credit: Stuart Pearce/Yacht Shot

Pendennis Shipyard has acquired Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding as part of an ambitious strategy to drive future business growth. Located at Mylor Creek Boatyard near Falmouth, Cornwall, on the westernmost edge of the UK, Cockwells will maintain its independent operations, with the current management team remaining in place. Dean Short will continue as Managing Director, while Dave Cockwell retains his position as Sales and Technical Director.

“Cockwells has been actively seeking support in the marine sector to move the business to the next phase in its business plan – including the production of this year’s new model, the Duchy 45,” says Short. “Fellow Falmouth-based superyacht builders and refitters, Pendennis, are perfectly placed to provide that support and we are delighted to be moving forward with them.”

Dave Cockwell, the founder of Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding, has spent nearly three decades developing the company from its modest beginnings.

In 2020, the firm acquired the assets of Hardy Marine and has since continued to produce its seafaring motor yachts, both to their original specifications and as reimagined designs. The recent acquisition of The Southwest Shipyard at Ponsharden has also enhanced the company’s capabilities, supporting the construction of larger vessels and providing a broader range of boatyard services for its clients.

“Over the past 28 years, we have grown from renting a tiny space in Underfall Boatyard in Bristol with one apprentice to operating three sites in Cornwall with more than 140 employees,” says Cockwell. “I am delighted that we are joining forces with the Pendennis Group. With the backing of an established global superyacht brand, Cockwells will grow further and meet the demands of our ever-increasing client base.”

The two shipyards have collaborated for many years, with several Pendennis superyachts commissioning customised tenders from Cockwells. Both companies are recognised for their highly skilled workforce, innovation, and commitment to apprenticeships and training. Moving forward, they will work together to continue developing their in-house teams.

“Cockwells shares many of the values that are integral to the Pendennis Group and serves many of the same customers and contacts,” explains Toby Allies, MD, Pendennis Group.

“Partnering with Cockwells will expand Pendennis’ offer to our client base within the superyacht sector. Cockwells’ activity complements our core group strategy and with the company’s strong forward order book and ambitious plans for expansion, we are excited to welcome Cockwells to the Pendennis Group.”

