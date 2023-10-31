Quick Group acquires Xenta Systems The Italian nautical equipment provider has secured 100% equity in the superyacht control system developer…

Quick Group has acquired a 100% stake in integrated control system specialist, Xenta Systems. As part of the deal, Stefano Bertazzoni and Lorenzo Mongiardo, shareholders of Xenta, will reinvest in Quick with the intention of continuing the firm’s ongoing leadership structure and fostering technological advancements within the umbrella group's product and service offerings.

“The acquisition represents a major strategic opportunity, paving the way for increasingly innovative and efficient solutions for our customer portfolio and the entire nautical world,” says Michele Marzucco, CEO, Quick Group.

Owned by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, Armònia and the Marzucco family, Marzucco adds that Quick Group’s aim of creating a vertically integrated “one-stop-shop” of international shipbuilding began earlier this year with the purchase of nautical equipment supplier, Sanguineti Chiavari.

“Creating new commercial and production synergies, benefiting from Xenta's position as a strategic technological hub, gives strength to the Group's path of expansion,” says Marzucco. “Xenta’s technical skills will also boost the technological development of the Group’s commercial portfolio and will allow it to offer the market integrated solutions for the control and stabilisation of the boat.”

Founded in Rome in 2004, Xenta Systems specialises in developing software that enhances the intelligence and connectivity of onboard hardware. This includes electronic diesel, electric and hybrid propulsion control systems, electronic steering systems with electro-hydraulic actuation, manoeuvring systems (also assisted), position-holding systems, stability control systems and remote control.

“The combination of two such complementary companies can bring a great development in terms of integration of existing products, commercial synergies and, in the near future, the introduction of new products,” says Stefano Bertazzoni, Founder, Xenta Systems.

“The common goal is to affirm the concept of integrated control system that Xenta launched some years ago and with Quick Group, it can be definitively asserted on the market.”

