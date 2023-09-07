Rossinavi delivers 50m No Stress Two Rossinavi enters a new era with the delivery of its first hybrid motoryacht…

Designed by the renowned Italian studio, Enrico Gobbi – Team for Design, No Stress Two marks a new era for Rossinavi. With a fast-displacement aluminium hull, the yacht comes equipped with dual power systems: diesel engines and electric motors, featuring five distinct operational modes. An advanced AI system is incorporated to maximize the efficiency of the electric mode.

“No Stress Two isn't just a hybrid vessel; it's a testament to sporty elegance. Combining high performance with dual fuel capabilities – diesel and battery – the onboard Artificial Intelligence ensures that passengers can savour the electric experience to its fullest. And this is just the beginning. Next year, the technology will reach its zenith, especially with the upcoming launch of the Sea Cat,” said Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer Rossinavi.

With specifications that keep it below 500 GT, the yacht spans 50m in length and has a beam of 8.95m. The forward section also boasts a walking space encircling a significant bow pool, covering approximately 10 sq.m./107.6 sq ft.

“With its dynamic contours, this sporty superyacht is designed to look as if it’s in motion, even when anchored. The design evokes continuous tension through elongated curves and streamlined bridges, reminiscent of jet wings. It's truly a grand maritime coupé, integrating automotive details in both its exterior and interior design." elaborated Gobbi.

With a calculated top speed of 20.5 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 15 knots, this yacht houses 4+1 guest cabins. The impressive naval architecture, responsible for its performance and extended range capabilities, is the brainchild of the talented Italian, Giuseppe Arrabito.

