First Benetti Class 44M sold
The Class line flagship has been sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, with delivery planned for February 2025.…
Benetti announces the sale of the first Class 44M unit. At 44m in length and with a gross tonnage of 470, it will be the Class line flagship. The exterior styling and interior design are by Giorgio M. Cassetta. Sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, the delivery of project BP008 is planned for February 2025.
“We were so convinced this was a unique and special design that we managed to spark our future owners’ imagination to such an extent that they bought the yacht even before Giorgio Cassetta had finished designing it. Now we’re ready to start production and are enthusiastic at seeing a new masterpiece take to the water,” said Benetti CCO Sebastiano Fanizza.
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Rossinavi delivers 50m No Stress Two
Rossinavi enters a new era with the delivery of its first hybrid motoryacht
Fleet
Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer
The Italian yard is set to debut the world's largest aluminium sailing catamaran at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023
Fleet
Genoa Boat Show aims to be world leading
Saverio Cecchi, Chairman of Confindustria Nautica, outlines the vision for The Genoa Boat Show to lead the events calendar from 2024
Business
CRN unveils 70m Project Thunderball
New details on the 70m steel and aluminium custom motoryacht currently under construction at the Ancona yard
Fleet
Benetti announces sale of B.Now 60m
FB286 has been sold in collaboration with SuperYachtsMonaco and is set for a 2027 delivery
Fleet
Related news
Rossinavi delivers 50m No Stress Two
1 day ago
Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer
2 days ago
Genoa Boat Show aims to be world leading
2 days ago
CRN unveils 70m Project Thunderball
3 days ago
Benetti announces sale of B.Now 60m
1 month ago