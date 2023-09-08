 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - First Benetti Class 44M sold

By SuperyachtNews

First Benetti Class 44M sold

The Class line flagship has been sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, with delivery planned for February 2025.…

Benetti announces the sale of the first Class 44M unit. At 44m in length and with a gross tonnage of 470, it will be the Class line flagship. The exterior styling and interior design are by Giorgio M. Cassetta. Sold in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson, the delivery of project BP008 is planned for February 2025.

“We were so convinced this was a unique and special design that we managed to spark our future owners’ imagination to such an extent that they bought the yacht even before Giorgio Cassetta had finished designing it. Now we’re ready to start production and are enthusiastic at seeing a new masterpiece take to the water,” said Benetti CCO Sebastiano Fanizza.

