Cantiere Rossini partners with Blue ESG The Italian refit facility will publicly present the data collected from its collaborative sustainability initiatives…

Cantiere Rossini, a dedicated refit shipyard, has partnered with Blue ESG, a data-driven ESG platform and consultancy, to redefine sustainable yacht repainting practices while championing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

This partnership signifies another significant step taken by Cantiere Rossini towards becoming a leading example of ethical practices and innovation in the superyacht refit industry. It follows the establishment of its latest repainting facilities, designed with modern infrastructure to enable a zero-emission yacht painting process.

Cantiere Rossini showed some of its innovative approach with the design of its painting sheds, which opened in 2021 and are pictured below. Equipped with separate extraction systems to remove dust and solvents, they also incorporate advanced thermal insulation and a geothermal heating system, using natural refrigerant gas and seawater as a source of energy, leading to low energy consumption.

With guidance from Blue ESG, Cantiere Rossini is attempting to comprehensively understand the consequences of their work. Through rigorous assessments, it is positioned to make informed decisions that drive meaningful change in its operations. This data-driven approach is not just a step in the right direction; it represents a significant leap towards a more sustainable future.

It is encouraging to hear that Cantiere Rossini is committed to making this ESG impact report accessible to the public. Stewart Parvin, CEO of Cantiere Rossini, explains, "We will deliver a data-driven ESG impact report that not only outlines key performance indicators but also serves as a tool for monitoring progress, thereby bringing transparency to Cantiere Rossini's environmental and social impact."

They are creating a dedicated ESG page on their soon-to-be-launched website, presenting data that will clearly depict their operations and their gradual journey towards reducing their impact. This page will be updated every quarter, marking a pioneering move in the yacht refit industry, where such data is not traditionally made public, along with comprehensive descriptions of how these changes were achieved.

Nigel Marrison, Director of Blue ESG put it succinctly, the goal of this project is “to deliver a quantitive and qualitative operational ESG impact report. The report will enable us to establish baseline data sets, identify opportunity, set 'SMARTER' goals and communicate performance”

The results of this collaborative project will ride the crest of the wave of reports resulting from the CSRD, which we should expect to see from other large shipyards that meet the requirements of the directive. Hopefully, with the continual transparency of this project at all stages that will be transmitted to the industry, we will also witness a further ripple of others embracing more changes to improve their impacts.

