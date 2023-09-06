Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer The Italian yard is set to debut the world's largest aluminium sailing catamaran at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 …

Perini Navi, a brand under The Italian Sea Group since 2022, has unveiled its first sailing catamaran, S/Y Art Explorer. Like all new Perini Navi yachts, this 47m can be managed by a single person, thanks to its fully automated sail plan. According to the yard, this technology allows the catamaran to achieve speeds of up to 10 knots, even in extremely low wind conditions.

Designed by architect Axel De Beaufort, who handled both the exterior and interior design, Art Explorer will make its debut from September 27 to 30 at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023.

"Perini Navi Art Explorer is an innovative project on technical, engineering, and human levels. It represents another significant milestone made possible by our continuous pursuit of stylistic and technological advancements, as well as the professionalism of the entire team behind the project," comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group (TISG).

"This project showcases our ability to lead in the large sailing yacht segment and pioneer cutting-edge solutions aimed at significantly reducing the environmental impact of yachts. Art Explorer is the result of our ongoing investment in the study and research of emission-reducing systems, contributing to improving air quality and the health of our seas. Just over a year after acquiring Perini Navi and launching the new 'Genesis' fleet, The Italian Sea Group reaffirms Perini Navi's position as a global player in the world of large sailing yachts," says Costantino.

65 square meters of solar panels have been installed on the deckhouse roof, allowing for the production of 12 kW and a daily energy accumulation of over 200 kW. This system is complemented by a lithium battery bank that enables zero-emission electricity generation for more than 6 hours at full load. Additionally, catalytic filters have been fitted to all exhaust gases to reduce emissions and particulate matter.

All manoeuvres in and out of the harbour, as well as operations in protected areas, will be carried out in full electric mode. The flybridge will serve as a platform for virtual exhibitions, workshops, and conferences, while the main gallery will host 'Icons,' an inaugural digital exhibit on the representation of women in the Mediterranean, curated by Nomi Daucé, archaeology curator at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, at the yard, three more Perini Navi yachts are currently under construction:

A 60-meter ketch, boasting naval architecture by Ron Holland and both exterior and interior designs by French architect Rémi Tessier. It's slated for delivery by the end of 2024.

A 56-meter ketch with naval architecture and exterior design by Malcolm McKeon, with interiors from Winch Design. This yacht is expected by July 2025.

An A47-meter sloop, conceived by Centro Stile TISG, is also set for a 2025 release.

