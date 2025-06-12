 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Monaco Marine and Safe Harbor Marinas enter merger talks

Monaco Marine and Safe Harbor Marinas have entered into exclusive negotiations over a potential merger that would see the US-based marina operator acquire full ownership of Monaco Marine SA, subject to regulatory approval and consultation with employee representatives.

The proposed transaction, if completed, would mark Safe Harbor’s first move into the European market and represent a significant consolidation of infrastructure across the transatlantic superyacht services sector.

Dallas-based Safe Harbor operates 139 marinas and shipyards across the US, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The company was acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners in April this year in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.65bn. That followed its 2020 acquisition by Sun Communities in a $2.11bn deal.

Founded in 1995 by Michel Ducros, Monaco Marine was and has built a network of service and refit facilities across the Mediterranean. Its network includes sites in Monaco, La Ciotat, Marseille, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Beaulieu-sur-Mer and the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. 

If completed, the merger would bring together Safe Harbor’s vertically integrated portfolio with Monaco Marine’s regional specialisation. The deal would also align with broader trends as service providers seek to consolidate infrastructure across key cruising regions.

Neither company has disclosed financial terms or a projected timeline. Sources close to the matter indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage.

Further details are expected in the coming weeks. SuperyachtNews will continue to report as the story develops.

