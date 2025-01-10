MB92 Group acquires GYG MB92 seals the much-awaited GYG deal in year-end push to deepen its foothold in the superyacht sector…

MB92 Group has announced the acquisition of painting, service and supply firm GYG. The transaction closed on 31 December 2024, with the deal marking a step forward in MB92’s ambitions of further growth through consolidation as the market’s demands continue to evolve.

“We are honoured to welcome GYG to the MB92 Group. Over the past 30 years, our collaboration has been rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a dedication to delivering excellence for our clients,” says Pepe García-Aubert, chairman of MB92 Group.

“Moving forward, we aim to build on this strong foundation, sharing knowledge and expertise to enhance our services while advancing sustainability and innovation initiatives that benefit the wider superyacht community.”

GYG, the parent company of well-known brands Pinmar, Pinmar Yacht Supply and Technocraft, will continue to operate independently across Europe and the US. The acquisition provides MB92 with an opportunity to integrate GYG’s specialist expertise in painting and supply with its extensive refit and repair operations.

Squircle Capital, the private equity firm managing the fund that owns MB92 Group, also supported the move. “The acquisition of GYG reinforces our commitment to continue supporting excellence and innovation in the superyacht sector,” adds John Nery, managing partner and head of investments at Squircle Capital.

“With access to MB92’s strong financial resources, GYG will enhance its operational and strategic capacities, paving the way for new growth opportunities.”

Despite the consolidation, MB92 affirms that it will continue collaborating with a range of providers. This will ensure that clients retain the flexibility to work with their preferred partners while benefiting from the Group’s project management proficiency.

For GYG, joining the MB92 Group will allow it to expand its capabilities while maintaining the trusted reputation it has built over the past fifty years.

“This is an exciting new chapter for our company,” says Remy Millott, CEO, GYG. “With MB92’s support, we are well-positioned to continue delivering the high-quality standards our clients expect while exploring opportunities for future growth. Together, we can further optimise operations, elevate the level of service and continue to advance in areas such as paint application, project planning and digitalisation.”

