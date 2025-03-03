Balk Shipyard acquired by Dutch owner Ownership of the Urk-based refit specialists has changed hands as an unnamed entrepreneur looks to lead the shipyard forward…

Balk Shipyard has been acquired by a new Dutch owner who will take an active role in its daily operations. While the buyer’s identity remains undisclosed, the move marks a return to full Dutch ownership and a commitment to the shipyard’s long-standing expertise in refits, rebuilds and custom construction.

“We are pleased to see Balk Shipyard return to Dutch ownership,” says Evan Kortmann, CEO, Balk Shipyard. “With a committed owner who is directly involved in the yard and its operations, we forward to the future with confidence.”

Balk was previously owned by Hong Kong-based investment firm Zhongying International Holding Group, which acquired the yard in January 2022. After just over three years, Zhongying has now sold 100% of its shares, although the reasons for the sale have not been publicly disclosed.

Founded in 1798 in Elburg, Netherlands, by Sijbrand Balk, the shipyard initially specialised in building wooden boats for local fishing fleets. It constantly evolved with market demands, transitioning to steel and aluminium vessels over time before shifting focus to yacht refits and rebuilds.

In 2004, Balk Shipyard relocated to Urk to expand its capabilities and better serve the market, where it has since continued to build on its reputation for its refits and rebuild services for superyachts up to 65 metres.

Further details regarding future plans and potential developments are anticipated to emerge in the coming months.

“Our focus remains on delivering high-quality refits and rebuilds while preserving the craftsmanship that has defined us for generations. Our Dutch heritage is something we are proud of, and this change allows us to underline it further,” adds Kortman.

