Hill Robinson Group opens new office in Porto Mirabello The new Porto Mirabello office will replace the company’s former premises in Porto Lotti…

Hill Robinson Group has announced the opening of its new office in Porto Mirabello, La Spezia, Italy. It will be located in the Gulf of La Spezia and will serve as a regional information point for the spectrum of services offered by Hill Robinson as well as the company’s brokerage arm, Moravia Yachting. The new Porto Mirabello office will replace the company’s former premises in Porto Lotti and will be headed by Pino Di Mora, Senior Project Manager and General Manager in Italy.

The Hill Robinson Group has had a presence in La Spezia since 2019, but this office will be located in the heart of Italy’s yacht building and refit hub. It is in close proximity to major Italian shipyards, suppliers and contractors.

Pino Di Mora has overseen the Italian operations of Hill Robinson since 2019 and is looking forward to the strategic advantages Porto Mirabello has to offer. “The move to Porto Mirabello will further strengthen our visibility in the region. Thanks to the port's strategic location and modern infrastructure, we are now even better positioned to promote the services offered by Hill Robinson and Moravia Yachting to local and international clients, including project management for refits and new construction, surveys, and crew placement," he explains.

Alessandro Menozzi, founder and owner of Porto Mirabello, adds: “I am proud and honoured to host such a prestigious company like Hill Robinson here in Porto Mirabello. La Spezia has become increasingly important for the yachting industry. We currently have more than 40 per cent of international clients and I firmly believe that accommodating a well-recognised company like Hill Robinson will be an added value for us. The customized support and dedicated facilities are the core of our business, and this important partnership with Hill Robinson allows us to improve our top-level services even more.”

Porto Mirabello has been built to host the largest superyachts and offers customers maximum comfort. The Marina, an artificial peninsula built entirely on the sea, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and offers 407 berths, 100 of which are for superyachts up to 140m.

Profile links

Hill Robinson

PortoMirabello

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.