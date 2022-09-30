Benetti launch 85m Project Oro at Monaco Yacht Show The shipyard has also presented new B.Now designs…

Benetti hosted a press conference at the Hermitage Hotel to announce its plans. The shipyard’s strategy rests on three main pillars: a tradition of craftsmanship, technological innovation and advanced process engineering, and partnerships with leading international naval design and architecture firms. For Benetti, this is a period of important milestones, with record-breaking economic and commercial results.

Commenting on the announcement, Marco Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Azmiut|Benetti, said, “We have invested heavily in R&D in recent years to develop new boats and the results are outstanding: almost a month after the start of the new yachting season, a record-breaking 23 launches are planned, almost two a month. The prospects for the future are very positive: we began in September with the launch of a 50m B.Now and will conclude in August with the launch of a 68m B.Century. The order backlog is trending upwards, with new model deliveries planned until 2027.”

Sebastiano Fanizza, Benetti's Chief Commercial Officer, presented the most important features of Iryna (B.Now 50m), making its premiere in Monaco, the B.Now 60m and the new B.Now 67m OASIS. “The B.NOW family is a significant achievement for Benetti, comprising 50m, 60m, 67m, and 72m models and now one of the brand’s bestsellers, with 20 units already sold.”

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design's Paul Costerus, the company’s Senior Yacht Designer & Project Manager, outlined the distinguishing interior design features of the B.Now 67m Oasis in terms of its concept and size. Andrew Collet, RWD Project Manager, outlined the construction process for the new B.Now 60m, whose dynamic lines add value to the Oasis Deck® solution by favouring the use of natural light and unrivalled continuity with the water.

B.Now 60

Fanizza went on to present the evolution of the B.CENTURY line, created in partnership with Cassetta Yacht Designers. Born out of the success of multi-award-winning yachts 65m Triumph, 63m Metis, 65m Zazou, and 67m Calex, the B.CENTURY family includes custom yachts built on a highly successful engineered platform enriched by five models created to offer solutions never seen before and a distinctive signature look: two 55m projects, a 62m yacht, a 68m model, and a 75m unit. Each yacht is uniquely innovative in terms of style, layout, and onboard concept.

There is a special focus on offering different types of propulsion systems, with technological solutions that reduce environmental impact. This is a concrete commitment that Azimut|Benetti Group began to address over ten years ago, contributing to the creation of an increasingly sustainable yacht-building industry. The B.Now and B.Century families are available with traditional, hybrid, or diesel-electric propulsion systems.

Project Oro

Project Oro was inspired by the shipyard’s interaction with clients on yachts over 80m, as well as from the need to answer questions raised by the market about Benetti’s idea for a real-world project in this segment. The project is a window on the future of Benetti, which maintains its pragmatic approach to construction. It takes advantage of the latest propulsion technology and minimises the dimensions.

“During the development of “Project ORO,” said Giorgio M. Cassetta, “we wanted to seize the opportunity to express numerous innovative concepts, aspiring to bring them together in a unique yacht. By developing a language of style featuring great visual purity and strong characterisation of the main masses, and by renouncing the criteria of civil architecture in favour of a freer and more fluid approach, we have tried to propel the project into an attainable future. We hope the bold content recognises a series of desires that customers in this size range frequently express and are unlikely to have found fulfilled by the boats they have looked at so far.”

