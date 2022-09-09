Moravia Yachting cements position in brokerage market Moravia Yachting’s unconventional approach is proving a success with its clients and growing team of brokers…

Acquired by the Hill Robinson Group in 2017, Moravia Yachting offers its clients the care and attention of a boutique brokerage house with the expertise and stability of a global company comprising over 200 technical and operational experts. Following a rebrand in 2020 and the careful formation of a highly qualified brokerage team, the past year has seen the latest evolution of Moravia Yachting truly hit its stride.

“Business is booming this year thanks to our strategic approach to team building and the pedigree of the individuals hired,” says Kurt Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer of the Hill Robinson Group, whose career to date demonstrates an aptitude for building high-performing teams. “Moravia Yachting is now at a point where the individuals are working so well together, any new additions need to be carefully considered – it’s a great place for us to be.”

With most of its latest recruits forming the retail charter team, Moravia Yachting has had its most successful year to date in terms of the volume of charter bookings and notable yachts booked. The strategic focus now is to continue developing the sales team, which began with the appointment of Adam Papadakis as Head of Sales last year. Since then, Moravia Yachting has completed several sale and purchase transactions and has recently been appointed as central agent for the 85.6-metre Abeking & Rasmussen Motoryacht B2, which will also be presented at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show as one of the largest yachts available for sale.

Reflecting on his first year at Moravia Yachting, Adam has found the experience both exciting and challenging. “The potential to grow the business and the team has exceeded my expectations,” he comments. “The main challenge has been to build on an excellent foundation established by the company and reinforce our capabilities and ethos, which is essential during this period of growth. The future looks very promising, and we will continue to build on our early successes.”

Moravia Yachting has also established a strong foothold in the US market thanks to Charter and Sales Broker Alastair Callender. In 2020, Alastair launched the Americas region for Moravia Yachting and has since booked numerous charters on board yachts ranging from a similar price point to a ski trip, to an 86-metre superyacht. “We have had considerable success in a relatively short space of time,” says Alastair. “I am delighted to be orchestrating the strategy for the continued growth of the business and providing independent advice for our clients across this important region.”

To maintain momentum and further its sales activities, Moravia Yachting continues to look for experienced sales brokers to join its team under Adam’s guidance, particularly in the Middle East, Europe and USA. As Kurt explains, “We feel our team structure and business approach would appeal to individuals who are at a point in their career where they no longer want to work within the traditional yacht brokerage model and are looking for a new challenge and different style of working arrangement. It’s an opportunity to join a cohesive team of brokers who immensely enjoy their work, with the key benefit of having the strength and capabilities of Hill Robinson to support them.”

Adam adds; “We are continuously looking for new talent to join our young and dynamic team. We want to grow organically, following the proven path of Hill Robinson with the goal of providing exceptional and highly specialised services to our clients.”

As the last year or more has confirmed, Moravia Yachting achieves a successful combination of personalised service and extensive expertise – a proposition that is unmatched elsewhere in the brokerage market. As well as ongoing team expansion and a growing global presence, Moravia Yachting’s strategy for the next 12 months will focus on enhancing awareness of the company and consolidating its reputation for super-serving clients and maintaining an acute focus on their best interests, thanks to its unique approach.

