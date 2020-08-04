Ferretti Group has reported €70 million in sales in the Asia Pacific region for 2020 thus far, and has signed two new dealerships in the region, proving the value of this part of the world to the superyacht industry, and the strength of the Italian company.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Ferretti Group has seen the best order intake in the Asia Pacific region since its establishment in 2012. This includes 12 new yachts sold at a grand total of 289 metres, which holds a retail value of €70 million - a figure that is strong and somewhat extraordinary results for 2020.

Ferretti Group Asia Pacific has also now signed two exclusive dealership agreements for distributing the brands of Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Riva. These are; Pen Marine for Malaysia and HGB Group for Cambodia and Laos. The new dealers are part of a commercial strengthening plan, which includes significant investments that the Ferretti Group is implementing globally.

The Group now boasts an Asia Pacific network of 14 distributors in the region, and has also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sanya Central Business District (SCBD) in Hainan. This will allow for discussions about the possibility for Ferretti Group to invest and set up a branch in the SCBD project, to cooperate with Sanya on various aspects including yacht sales and service facilities, as well as continued support for the development of the industry.

“Eight brands, six shipyards, and over 170 years of history: Ferretti Group is indeed the only player in the nautical market able to offer a complete range of boats, in terms of design and size, producing yachts of all sizes, from 8 to 95 meters, aimed at meeting the needs of every shipowner all over the world,” commented a representative.

Five projects have already been launched by Ferretti Group this year, including the Ferretti Yachts 500, Ferretti Yachts 1000 (Ferretti Yachts’ first ‘superyacht’, pictured above), Pershing 7X, Riva 88 Folgore, Custom Line Navetta 30 and 43wallytender, which supports the Group’s confidence for its performance throughout 2020 thus far.

In less than a year from now, The Pacific Superyacht Forum will begin, on 20th June 2021, taking place in Victoria, British Columbia, in partnership with Victoria International Marina, and will dive deep into the potential of the Asia-Pacific region, and its importance to the future of the superyacht industry. Registrations open now.

