M/Y 137, the latest full custom steel and aluminium superyacht manufactured by CRN, has been delivered to her own and is now embarking on her maiden Mediterranean cruise.

The new 62m project has an 11.5m beam and was designed by CRN in conjunction with Nuvolari Lenard, the Italian naval architecture studio. She has five decks with a master suite and five VIP cabins to accommodate 12 guests. The upper deck is reserved exclusively for the owner with a suite to the stern and a panoramic lounge at the bow to offer privacy and alternative entertainment space.

According to the shipyard, “The owner’s powerful personality and resolve shine through in the bold, unmistakable lines that stand out for miles, for an iconic masterpiece that will endure the test of time…Besides her wealth of amenities and style features, the M/Y 137 is also the first CRN megayacht to earn IMO Tier III certification, slashing harmful nitrogen oxide exhaust emissions by 70 per cent. This landmark achievement is sure to be welcomed by owners who are increasingly sensitive to environmental concerns.”

According to The Superyacht Agency, CRN has delivered an average of 1.6 30m-plus annually between 2010-2019. With a single delivery each year from 2017-2020 CRN has consistently performed below is average delivery output. However, that being said, with two deliveries expected in 2021 and another scheduled for delivery in 2022, CRN is on track to complete its most consistent period of superyacht building in recent history.

At 62m, M/Y 137 is the 15th 60m-plus delivery in 2020. In total these builds represent 34 per cent of the total deliveries in 2020, which is staggering considering how large they are and what proportion of the market you would typically associate with the largest projects. However, what this figure perhaps suggests is that the wealth of owners building 60m-plus projects has been more resilient to the financial downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

