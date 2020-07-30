Porto Mirabello has received the 'Luxury' label from the 'MaRINA Excellence' scheme by Rina, which judges the services offered by touristic marinas in terms of sustainability, hospitality and exclusivity.

The 'MaRINA Excellence' expresses the quality level offered by the marinas, and offers the opportunity to identify the strong points highlighted by the rating obtained. The 'Luxury' label is new for the sector, and Porto Mirabello is the first to receive the accolade. The label is issued to marinas based upon atmosphere and exclusive services, and gives additional value to the marinas - placing them within the 'excellence' bracket.

“Porto Mirabello, with great satisfaction, is the first Marina to be certified by Rina as 'Luxury MaRINA Excellence' with the highest possible score. The joy of this result is shared with all of our clients and, with their help, we have been able to grow day by day throughout the years. A special thanks to the RINA team for their valuable support.

"Porto Mirabello was born as a point of reference for the Superyachts in the Mediterranean, and it is a unique example of luxury Italian marinas, where the excellence of services, assistance, support to the guests and security are distinctive values," commented Alessandro Menozzi, CEO of Porto Mirabello.

Porto Mirabello obtained a high score on the services offered to the clients, with a 24 Plus and 50 Gold rating, which illustrates the services and facilities available for yachts over 24 and 50 meters.

The luxury Italian marina believes that its particular attention to detail and quality, from its hospitality, security, privacy and additional services dedicated to mega/gigayacht owners, are the core components to its success.

“It is with pride that we certify organisations like Porto Mirabello, that are focused on offering high-quality services, not only guaranteeing a unique experience to their clients, but also reserving the right attention to sustainability," said Paolo Moretti, CEO of Rina Services.

Certifications such as this are one of the ways in which RINA contributes to international organisations, seeking out the development of new normative standards, and encouraging businesses such as Porto Mirabello.

Profile links

Porto Mirabello

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.