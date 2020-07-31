The British modern classic yacht company Spirit Yachts has unveiled is 34m sailing yacht, the Spirit 111. With eco-features throughout the sloop-rigged yacht is the largest single-masted wooden sailing yacht to be built in the UK since Shamrock V in the 1930s.

“Showcasing the Spirit 111 under sail and revealing her unique interior is a real milestone for the company,” starts Nigel Stuart, managing director of Spirit Yachts. “The yacht is incredibly complex in her design and engineering and we are very proud of what we have delivered. It’s been a challenging journey, which has given us the opportunity to innovate and gain insight for future superyacht and eco-focused builds.”

According to the yard, the owner requested that the Spirit 111, which was designed and built in house, was to be one of the most environmentally friendly sailing superyachts ever created. Spirit Yachts worked collaboratively with leading marine and automotive suppliers to deliver on the owner’s eco brief.

A Torqeedo electric propulsion system using a 100kW motor will propel the yacht silently for up to 30nm at eight knots from battery power alone. Whilst sailing, the propulsion system will regenerate the four BMW lithium-ion battery banks by rotating the propeller shaft while the yacht is under sail. All power-consuming components have been carefully selected to be highly efficient and will use minimal energy.

“It is important to the owner that he can spend the majority of his time away from marinas enjoying sailing and anchoring in bays,” continues Stuart. “Using electric propulsion to regenerate the batteries whilst sailing, the yacht will be able to operate for up to four days at anchor without having to plug into shore power or start the two on-board generators. When the yacht crosses the Atlantic, as long as there is adequate wind, she will not need to consume any fossil fuels.

“By partnering with suppliers and challenging ourselves to create customised solutions using the latest energy-saving technology, we have created one of the world’s most sustainable superyachts. From construction, using responsibly sourced timber to carbon-saving systems whilst in operation, the Spirit 111 sets a new standard for reducing the impact sailing has on the environment.”

The air conditioning uses variable speed with eco options via battery or shore power and the galley has further been designed with efficiency in mind The fridge and freezer were built with Cryogel insulation to ensure minimal power consumption is required to maintain low temperatures. Water is heated using a Webasto system, which only heats water on demand ensuring no wasted water or energy, and the heated water is stored with high-density insulation and high-efficiency transfer coils for rapid heat transfer and temperature retention.

According to the shipyard, the Spirit 111 is also one of few superyachts capable of cruising without professional crew. Energy-efficient Lewmar hydraulic deck hardware and OneSails GBR (Easy) 4T FORTE sails made from materials that can be recycled are fitted to a Hall Spars carbon fibre mas and in-boom furling to facilitate short-handed sailing.

“A single-masted wooden yacht of this size that can be owner-driven is nothing less than a feat of engineering. The yacht’s impressive strength to weight ratio, a carbon right and lightweight performance sails will allow the owner to compete at regattas worldwide,” comments Sean McMillan, Spirit Yacht’s founder and head designer.

The interior of the Spirit 111 was designed in partnership with Rhoades Young, which is Spirit Yachts’ first collaboration with an external design agency. Rhoades Young developed the initial concept for the curved interior, which Spirit Yachts’ design team developed and brought to life in the final plans.

“It was a joy to work with a client with an absolute passion for design. The brief was a combination of his love for furniture and organic architecture,” explains Jonathan Rhoades, partner at Rhoades Young. “The client had recently visited Antelope Canyon in Arizona and this was the catalyst for the idea of the warm soft flowing walls creating unique focal points within the room. Whilst appearing simple these twisting forms are co-ordinated perfectly with the beautiful skylights above creating a calm and tranquil ambience. These elegant forms not only twist and peel to create counters but uniquely create the intimate backdrops for the highly detailed ‘steam pieces’ which blur the line between furniture and sculpture. It has been an absolute privilege to work on this project with the client and the craftsmen and women who created it.”

“It was a great privilege to represent the owner’s interests and ensure we delivered a yacht that surpassed his expectations. With the knowledge that Spirit Yachts can make absolutely anything in wood, it was a thoroughly enjoyable process to take Rhoades Young’s beautiful interpretation of an unusual brief and assist in the creation of such a work of art,” comments Marcus Wright, owner’s representative for the Spirit 111.

With so many in the superyacht industry now talking about the growing momentum for superyacht owners requesting environmental considerations within their build projects, it is refreshing to see a build where eco-consciousness has played a central role in the development of the project rather than playing second fiddle to various other primary concerns.

