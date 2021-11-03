The Superyacht Forum Live – Day One Day One will not only set the agenda for the forum, rather it will lay the foundation for 365 days of discourse and content…

Day One of The Superyacht Forum Live will reflect on an unprecedented two years, spell out the current health of the superyacht market in line with UHNW trends, as well as, crucially, outline the various ways in which the market needs to change over the coming nine years and challenging delegates to join the conversation and create solutions. Additionally, The Superyacht Forum Live will look beyond the boundaries of the superyacht market itself and consider what we can learn from mature and innovative industries, many of which have faced similar challenges to the ones facing our industry today.

Day One kicks off with a health check and a forecast. Understandably, much discussion over recent months has focussed on the excellent health of the industry’s core markets, namely new build, refit, brokerage and charter. However, more recently, commentators have begun to speculate about issues relating to capacity, quality control, raw material cost, supply chain delays and more. Martin Redmayne will be joined by Flora Harley of Knight Frank, BNP Paribas’ Olivier Blanchet, Paolo Casani from Camper & Nicholsons and JTC Worldwide’s Nic Arnold. These experts from the worlds of private wealth, property, banking and yachting will consider the long-term sustainability of the market’s performance and explore the changing appetites, behaviours and expectations of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The second session of the day will lay the foundations not only for much of The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam but also for various other Live events throughout the year, as well as Digital Dialogues, Virtual Focus Groups and Live Tours. Within the session entitled ‘Superyachts in 2030, What has to Change?’ some of the market’s most respected businesses and commentators, from a variety of industry sectors, will be challenged to set the agenda for the event’s various breakout groups. Each panellist will present a topic for debate, identifying the industry’s most pressing issues, which will become the topic of discussion for one of the forum’s various fishbowl breakout groups.

Using a series of breakout groups that will be run in a fishbowl format, each cluster – and its expert host moderator – will form a dynamic hub that delegates can move between with no rigid structure, ensuring everyone will have a chance to influence each discussion and inform each outcome. It’s an opportunity not only to enliven what before was a series of separate and isolated workshop sessions, but also for delegates to mix with fellow stakeholders from both within the industry and outside of it, and as a result develop new connections and new ways of thinking.

After the Superyacht 2030 fishbowl breakout groups, the afternoon is primarily concerned with discovering what the industry can learn from other mature industries and innovators. In a future-thinking session, the CEAD Group will highlight the benefits and strategic applications of 3D printing, using analogous industries to highlight how the technology could influence the future development of the superyacht market, following which experts from the worlds of aviation, aerospace, land transport and commercial shipping will educate on the lessons they have learned throughout their challenges relating to sustainability, next-generation fuels and waste reduction.

Day One will conclude with an informal conversation between Redmayne and two of the market’s most outspoken commentators, Kiran Haslam, who recently announced that he will be leaving the superyacht industry after seven years, and Farouk Nefzi. In a relaxed format, Haslam and Nefzi will reflect on how the industry needs to evolve to attract new buyers and promote the superyacht lifestyle, as well as outlining some of how the industry at large has missed the mark in recent years.

