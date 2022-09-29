Sunseeker announce new product lines at Monaco Yacht Show The shipyard reveals its largest investment in new product development…

Sunseeker has revealed its product development plans for 2022-2025 as it starts the boat show season with a forward order book of £600m, equal to two years of annual turnover. The plans will also see the firm’s product portfolio expand to 22 with the launch of 12 new models between 2019 and 2025.

Since 2019, the yacht builder has invested £35m in facilities, people, and products, and hired a record 100 new apprentices for 2022. It has also committed a further £40m for new product development and production capability.

During the announcement of the 2022-2025 plan, CEO Andrea Frabetti also revealed details of the yard’s latest modules. The Ocean 182, which is in production, and the concept launch of the Ocean 156. The firm has also recently released details of the Ocean 460, a 42m tri-deck modelled after the 131 Yacht. Demand for the company’s larger models continues to grow year-on-year and this has been the driving force behind the firm’s strategy.

Frabetti commented, “We have made significant investment in new product development and our facilities and people, and this has clearly paid off. We now have one of the strongest forward order books we have ever had. We delivered our 2019–2021 strategy and have a comprehensive plan for 2022–2025, which will see record investments and some of the most exciting product launches the market has ever seen.”

The announcement of Sunseeker’s three-year plan was released at the same time as the British motor yacht builder news of its appointment of a new distributor in the Middle East. Trading under the name Sunseeker Gulf, the distributor will debut at Dubai Yacht Show 2023.

Represented by its distributor, Sunseeker London Group, Sunseeker has three models on display at Monaco Yacht Show the 88 Yacht, 90 Ocean and 116 Yacht. Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker, commented: “It was great to see the return of the Autumn boat shows last year and we are excited to be back once again meeting clientele in the heart of Monaco for what promises to be another spectacular show.”

The 26m 88 Yacht showcases Sunseeker’s new-found design direction. The vast flybridge enjoys a superb layout with appointed furniture on the spacious aft deck and the option of an infinity spa bath with sun pad. The foredeck features another private, social space with a large sunbathing area and comfortable lounge seating complemented by premium side decks as standard. The Yacht features Sunseeker’s X-TENDTM transom seating system that converts at the flick of a switch, facing rearward at Beach Club level to facing aft into the cockpit.

The first to be built in its range, 25m 90 Ocean boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and up to 30% more deck space than a comparable Sunseeker yacht. For those who are not with Sunseeker’s Ocean range, 90 refers to the yacht's gross tonnage figure, the measurement of the vessel’s interior volume. A substantial 23’6” beam sets 90 Ocean apart from rival models in its size category. Reaching an 1,800 nautical mile range at a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 27 knots.

The 35m Sunseeker 116 Yacht offers an open-plan layout and stylish modern interior. Built to RINA Pleasure Craft certification, the 116 Yacht is abounding with features. Ideal for long-range cruising, 116 Yacht can sustain 1,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots with a top speed of up to 26 knots. Luxury cabins provide accommodation for ten guests in a five-cabin arrangement as standard, or up to 12 guests in a specified configuration, each with its own en-suite. Every element of the vessel’s design and layout can be tailored to meet client requirements.

