Benetti to premier two yachts at the MYS The 50m B.Now series Iryna and the 65m custom build Triumph will be on display at the Monaco yacht Show in 2022…

Benetti will present two premieres at the 31st edition of the Monaco Yacht Show, the largest international exhibition dedicated to the world of superyachts. Two of the most significant models of the shipyard will be on show, making the MYS 2022 a significant occasion for Benetti. Benetti’s press conference at the show will take place on Thursday, September 29th, at the Hermitage Hotel.

Motor yacht Iryna is the first unit of the B.Now 50m series. In addition to the 50m, the series comprises models of 60, 67 and 72 meters. RWD design studio has penned the exteriors. In keeping with similar Benetti's, almost half of the living area is external and the interiors can be custom modified.

Benetti B.Now 50M Motor Yacht "Iryna"



The 65m custom motor yacht Triumph is one of the most recent superyachts launched by Benetti. It features five enclosed decks and a sundeck. The exterior design is the work of Cassetta Yacht Designers. Benetti's style office is responsible for the interiors and Green & Mingarelli Design Studio handled the decoration.

Benetti Custom 65M Motor Yacht "Triumph"

Profile links

Azimut Benetti

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.