Benetti and D-Marin to build new Italian marina The Italian shipyard and international marina operator have partnered on a multi-million-euro project in Livorno to bolster regional superyacht traffic…

Azimut|Benetti Group and D–Marin will begin construction on Livorno marina this month, having settled an agreement with the local government almost two decades in the making. The entire 815 berth project is expected to be completed in June 2026, while the first parts of Livorno Marina will be available to customers ahead of schedule.

“After 16 years, the procedure to effectively grant the concession was finalised. As a result, work will soon begin on the construction of the Marina, enriching a part of Livorno that connects the city centre to the seafront,” explains Luca Salvetti, Mayor of the City of Livorno.

“This represents another milestone in the development, growth, and transformation of the city, which will benefit from the boost to the local economy in terms of both tourism and employment. Our thanks go to all those who have worked to achieve this goal, and not least the Livorno yachting industry.”

Designed by Archea of Florence, the new marina will cost around 15 million euros. The project includes the complete construction of the docks, meeting spaces, and leisure and entertainment amenities. More than 220m2 of the site will be reserved for restaurants, 60m2 for bars, and 250m2 dedicated to offices.

The marina will also incorporate more natural elements such as trees and hedges in place of fencing, use solar panels to produce a significant portion of its energy and recover rainwater for the irrigation of the green areas.

“We have been working for 20 years with institutions and the local community to materialise the Porta Mare project. Today we are proud to launch the final version of the plan approved and appreciated by all the stakeholders involved,” adds Paolo Vitelli, Founder of the Azimut|Benetti Group. “The Livorno marina will be a state-of-the-art realisation: the historical Medici harbour is incorporated in a modern, beautiful, eco-friendly marina open to the town and to international visitors.”

