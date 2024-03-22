CRN delivers 139
The fully custom 72 metre vessel from the Italian shipyard was designed, engineered and built in collaboration with Vallicelli Design and Nuvolari Lenard…
CRN has delivered 139, its latest fully custom steel and aluminium motor yacht. Designed, engineered, and constructed by the Italian shipyard, this 72-metre vessel was crafted in collaboration with architecture studio Vallicelli Design, responsible for the concept and exterior lines, and interiors developed by Nuvolari Lenard.
With a beam of 12.50 metres and a gross tonnage of 2003 GT, CRN M/Y 139 spans six decks and comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests and 19 crew members.
The engines propel the vessel to a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. The yacht is IMO Tier III-certified, ensuring significant reductions of up to 70% in harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the engine exhaust.
Currently, another four full-custom CRN superyachts are under construction at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona: the 67-metre CRN 143, 85-metre CRN 144, 70-metre CRN 145, and 67-metre CRN 146.
