IGY to build new US marina The superyacht marina specialists have confirmed the development of a new marina in the US and a Balearic regeneration project…

Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) is developing a new marina with over 100 berths in Savannah, Georgia in the US. The marina aims to cater for vessels of all sizes, including over 300 linear metres to accommodate deep-draft superyachts. Simultaneously, IGY has also been granted the concession to revitalize one of its marinas in the Balearic Islands.

“We are excited to be involved in this wonderful project and a catalyst of nautical tourism in this thriving area,” says Steve English, President of IGY Marinas. “The opportunity to develop and operate IGY Savannah Harbor Marina means we will deliver the highest levels of service to our global clientele in this incredible destination.”

Located five miles from the Intracoastal Waterway and with no air draft or depth restrictions on the Savannah River, it provides a prime stopover point for both cruisers and transiting superyachts. The marina will join part of the Savannah Harbor mixed-use development.

“We are pleased to have an IGY Marina as part of the Savannah Harbor development,” adds John Cay, principal of Savannah Harbor Partners. “The marina will be a focal point of the development and enhance the service offerings of this incomparable area.”

The Myrick Marine Contracting Corporation will provide services as the general contractor, and MEECO-Sullivan Wahoo docks will be installed in the small boat inner basin, as well as Marinetek floating concrete pontoons for the superyacht dock located along the river.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the international superyacht marina company has also secured permission to refurbish and develop the IGY Ibiza Marina. A consortium formed by Ocean Capital Partners (OCP), Grupo Empresas Matutes, and IGY aims to cater for vessels ranging from 20 to 140 metres and attract year-round superyacht traffic to the island.

“Ibiza will benefit from the implementation of this project, helping to consolidate its position as a [superyacht] destination in the Mediterranean,” explains José Luis Almazán, CEO of Ocean Capital Partners. “Extending the stay season for these vessels and breaking the seasonality associated with this marina is an ambitious goal that won’t be achieved overnight, but we are confident that with the effort and collaboration of all, we will turn this project into a model of port-city integration.”

Situated in the Port of Ibiza, guests will have the opportunity to access some of the island’s best restaurants and iconic nightlife. The project also includes a significant investment to improve superyacht access to power, fibre optic broadband, security systems, crew facilities and modern service buildings.

“Ibiza is a true yachting paradise, fitting perfectly with our goal of connecting the world’s most iconic nautical destinations while ensuring the highest standards of comfort and service,” adds English. “We are very grateful for the trust expressed by the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands by awarding us the opportunity to enhance and promote this incredible superyacht destination to the global market.”

