High-end service at Portisco Marina There is a myriad of reasons why IGY Portisco Marina in Sardinia is a must for superyacht owners…

With its mesmerising features and unbeatable location, Portisco Marina is the perfect option for those seeking the very best on this beautiful island. It offers:

A peaceful protected haven at the gateway to stunning Costa Smeralda.

Unspoilt beaches, crystal clear emerald waters and exclusive dining.

The perfect balance of top-notch facilities and luxury service results in an authentic Sardinian experience.

Northern Sardinia has long been an exclusive destination for discerning superyacht owners but the gateway to the region – enchanting Portisco – has remained somewhat under the radar.



Within easy reach of its more famous neighbour Porto Cervo, the superbly equipped IGY Portisco Marina is ideally positioned to enjoy the buzz and beauty of Costa Smeralda, while retaining a unique charm all of its own.



Operated by IGY – the largest superyacht marina company in the world – Portisco Marina has it all: a beautiful environment, extensive facilities, high-end customer service and close proximity to everything this breathtaking region has to offer.

Tavolara

Perfect for exploring

Arriving at Portisco for the first time, superyacht owners and captains could be forgiven for thinking, ‘Why haven’t I been here before?’.



Protected by a long outer breakwater, the marina lies in a tranquil, unspoilt part of the province of Olbia-Tempio in north-east Sardinia, surrounded by verdant hills, beaches of white sand and hidden coves lapped by turquoise, crystal waters.



It provides the perfect start point to cruise the La Maddalena archipelago, venture south to explore the island of Tavolara and the Punta Coda Cavallo area of natural beauty, or just find one of the many beautiful bays in which to drop anchor and enjoy the views of the stunning beaches and mountains beyond.

The marina is also perfectly located a stone’s throw from the idyllic and picturesque village of San Pantaleo. Known as ‘the village of artists’, San Pantaleo is a hamlet located between Olbia and Arzachena, in the Gallura region of Northern Sardinia, and right by the granite massif of Cugnana. The natural landscape that surrounds San Pantaleo is striking indeed, with the rocks of the massif shrouded in Mediterranean scrub that offer a unique view both by day and by night.

San Pantaleo

Perfect for high-end service

Just 20 minutes from Olbia airport and with a heliport in close proximity, Portisco Marina features 589 berths, with 16 superyacht berths for vessels up to 90 metres and with a maximum draft of 10 metres. The marina amenities include vehicle hire, a yacht broker, technical assistance and a third-party shipyard and fuel dock.



But the real draw for owners is the delightful village setting, friendly atmosphere and array of offerings, including water-based activities, boutiques, and the opportunity to experience a choice of traditional Sardinian or Italian cuisine. Additionally, nightlife in Northern Sardinia has evolved over the years, with the emphasis now firmly on lively nightclubs and cocktail bars.



With all of the activity that the marina offers, once the sun sets and the parties subside, IGY Portisco Marina remains a wonderfully peaceful retreat where it seems every niche has been catered for.



For more information visit IGY Portisco Marina and Portisco destination guide.

Profile links

Island Global Yachting (IGY)

