Review: YARE 2024 Dario Schiavo, Italy Editor, reflects on the 2024 edition of the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience in Viareggio…

The 2024 edition of YARE, the event dedicated to the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience in Viareggio, proved to be a resounding success, owing to the unprecedented turnout of participants and the array of engaging events held over the three-day period, spanning from Wednesday, 13 March to Friday, 15 March.

A multitude of industry professionals, including 120 captains, representatives from shipyards, suppliers, sponsors, journalists and management agencies, converged at the event. More than 2,000 meetings were arranged in a speed date format, marking a new record, with approximately 500 operators from around the globe participating. Notable among the attendees were delegations from supply-chain companies and shipyards, hailing from Italy and abroad, particularly from Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Turkey. These companies, specialising in both new boat construction and refitting, contributed significantly to discussions and the exchange of best practices.

Pietro Angelini, the director of Navigo and the event’s organiser, expressed his satisfaction with YARE 2024, stating, “It was a record-breaking edition, and we are pleased with the results. It demonstrates the appeal of the refit business and the success of the international approach we have adopted for the event.”

The inaugural day of YARE 2024, on Wednesday, 13 March, commenced with the District Tour, exclusively tailored for captains. This tour showcased the excellence of the nautical district through guided visits to various companies and shipyards, providing captains with first-hand insights into the district’s highlights.

The following day commenced with The Superyacht Captains’ Forum, co-hosted by The Superyacht Group and moderated by Martin Redmayne. Redmayne shared high-level insights and predictions regarding the superyacht market, covering areas such as new builds, refits, clients and migration. This forum set the stage for subsequent discussions, brainstorms and debates aimed at inspiring and informing the audience about the industry’s future.

The event further featured two expert panels. The YARE Debate (pictured above) focused on the environmental impact of yacht fleets, with esteemed panelists including Alberto Perrone from Lürssen Shipyard, Simon Brealey from Lateral Naval Architects, Gianni Paladino from Lusben, Giorgio Campini from Tecnopool and Matteo Magherini from RINA. Following this, the MARE Debate delved into the market changes and potential impacts on the industry, particularly in Mediterranean areas of refit excellence.

On the third and final day of the event, Friday, 15 March, four Captain's Brainstorms took place, each addressing key industry challenges. These sessions, covering topics such as attracting and retaining talent, efficient project management, optimising tender and contract processes, and reducing environmental impact, provided valuable insights and discussions for participants.

The afternoon of the final day saw direct meetings between companies and captains taking centre stage at YARE’s bustling hub. This efficient method facilitated business transactions and promoted products and services through tailored agendas, guaranteeing up to 15 meetings per company. The digital matchmaking platform, accessible through YARE’s dedicated app, enabled users to schedule meetings based on their target audience and accurately profile their businesses.

Additionally, companies with innovative ideas were selected to participate in the ‘Passerelle Pitch', where they competed by presenting their most innovative projects. These presentations were evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of the commanders invited to YARE, with the 2024 award going to Farsounder and its innovative scanning technology.

A notable highlight of YARE’s awards line-up this year was the prestigious special award dedicated to captains, sponsored by RINA. The award ceremony, held during the networking gala dinner at the Pala Todisco in Pisa, saw captain Camilla Megan Rothe win the award for the second time.

In this writer’s opinion and in summary, the 2024 edition of YARE was the most successful in the event's history. It provided unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, making it a standout event in the yachting industry calendar.

