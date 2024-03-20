Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina goes up for sale The listing follows a string of high-profile Australian marina transactions as the country’s multi-billion dollar marine sector continues to grow…

Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina, located in Port Douglas Queensland, Australia, has been listed for sale by commercial real estate developers CBRE Hotels and investment firm JLL. As one of Queensland’s main access points to the Great Barrier Reef, the listing presents a significant investment opportunity, especially considering the expediential economic growth seen in the region and superyacht sector in recent years.

“The Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina is one of the largest marinas in Queensland and offers institutional scale, short-term value-add propositions, in addition to material redevelopment opportunities to deliver a world-class integrated luxury development,” says Tom Gibson, New South Wales Director of the CBRE Hotels Investment and Brokerage

“The Far North Queensland [property] market has witnessed considerable growth since the pandemic, as evidenced by its RevPAR growth rate performance, serving as the number one growth rate market in Australia for 2024 January increasing by 19%.”

The 135-berth marina has the potential for an additional 24 berths, providing an incoming owner with immediate income growth and the ability to capitalise on the strength of the growing superyacht industry in the region.

The development of the marine industry has seen it evolve into a sector contributing over $1.6 billion per annum to the Australian economy. This growth is expected to continue as the Asian Pacific superyacht industry is projected to experience a 30% increase in superyachts from 2020 to 2030.

“Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina provides an unparalleled opportunity to redevelop an expansive freehold land holding prominently positioned next to a strong performing marina – reporting an 83.8% average berth occupancy rate in 2023,” adds Adam Bury Executive VP, Investment Sales and Head of Debt Advisory Australasia at JLL.

The marina also features a 10-hectare freehold and seabed lease land holding with 23 retail tenancies, an a-grade car parking area and a marina slipway.

The listing follows several other domestic institutional-grade marina transactions, including Goldman Sach’s $235 million sale of Rushcutters Bay and The Spit, Brisbane’s East Coast Marina for $33 million and Batemans Bay Marina for $11 million.

“Marina Investments has emerged as one of the most sought-after alternative assets, underpinned by strong demand fundamentals and the ability to create additional value through operational and physical real estate expansion,” adds Jacob Swan, JLL’s Joint Head of Retail Investments

Expressions of Interest campaign closing Wednesday 1st May 2024.

