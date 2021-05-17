Following the success of the event that took place in November 2020 with over 150 exhibitors, 3000 attendees and over 40 conferences, the Balearic Yacht Show returns with more conferences and workshops aimed at marine professionals. Once again, the event is powered by the Mallorca Chamber of Commerce and the Balearic Marine Cluster this year it has joined forces with Palma International Boat Show the first hybrid yachting event in the Mediterranean.



New Features This Year



This year there are several new features that will bring the Balearic Yacht Show closer to the visitors and allow exhibitors to reach a wider audience around the world including:



? Several conferences held by some of the top industry speakers including The Superyacht Group which will be scheduled on the main panel of the show and available online.



? Visitors will have access to this panel through a personalised dashboard that shows the full list of attendees and will allow them to interact with exhibitors directly.



? Each exhibitor will have their own virtual stand through the online portal which allows visitors to interact with them and attend workshops, seminars and contact them directly with enquiries.



? This year, the Palma International Boat Show joins forces with the Balearic Yacht Show to create the first-ever hybrid event with a live connection being streamed from the physical show which means that visitors could be interviewed and broadcast live onto our platform.



? The event is available to anyone who is unable to make it to the event itself to attend via an internet connection from anywhere in the world.



? QR codes will also be all around the show itself for people to scan and join in on exhibitors’ online sessions.



Conferences, Events & Workshops



The Balearic Yacht Show schedule has been released for the conferences, networking events and round-table discussions and it is packed with fascinating events for everyone attending the show. Apart from scheduled conferences there will be daily livestreaming of the physical Palma Boat show on the virtual platform.



These virtual events are available to anyone that has registered for the event and take place across the four days of the show. Below is a selection of our most important events:









Industry Events



? Why Refit in the Balearics? June 3rd

? Palma International Tax & Legal Affairs June 3rd

? Corporate Social Responsibility in the Marine Industry June 6th



Destination Events



? The Future of the Mediterranean - Superyachts in 2030 June 3rd

? Cruising in the Balearics June 4th

? The Balearics: A Top Yachting Destination June 4th



Social Events



? Balearic Yacht Show Networking Lunch June 3rd

? Captains & Managers in the Pub June 4th



Registration, Attendance & Exhibitors



Those wishing to exhibit at the Balearic Yacht Show can contact comercial@balearicyachtshow.org to register and choose the package that best suits their business.



Visitors can register their attendance to participate in conferences and workshops with internationally renowned speakers, visit virtual exhibitors and communicate with them at their stands, and network with the leading professionals in the industry. For more information and to confirm your attendance visit balearicyachtshow.org.

