With a change of concession and management, the former Ibiza Magna is now to be known as Marina Port Ibiza. The marina has become part of the IPM-IMG Group, joining the portfolio of nautical facilities to which Marina Ibiza also belongs.

With 85 berths for yachts up to 60m in length, Marina Port Ibiza is located next to Ibiza's old town. Since the concession was received on 5 June, the new management team has been working to implement a new operating procedure to guarantee the same standard of service and facilities for its clients.

"By introducing this marina into the group's facilities pool, the operation will be the same as in the rest of facilities," says Daniel Marí, manager of Marina Port Ibiza. "We have been working to install the management software used in the rest of marinas and also the action protocols."

Marí adds that there are plans to invest in the set up of the facilities, but the marina will not undergo any remodelling or redesign works due to the restrictions of the location. The facilities are prepared for the imminent arrival of national and, from 1 July, international vessels without restrictions on quarantine.

Profile links

IPM Group

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.