The first virtual boat show in the Balearic Islands will bring together thousands of professionals from the industry in a virtual meeting organised by the Chamber of Commerce of Mallorca and the Balearic Marine Cluster. On Friday 20 November at 1600, The Superyacht Group are hosting a conference, chaired by Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group, entitled ‘How to become the cleanest, greenest superyacht hub in Europe’ and representing the first virtual instalment of TSF Live’s international tour.

With more than 40 conferences and renowned local and international experts taking part, the Balearic Yacht Show will explore a variety of current topics relating to the destination, the current global environment and a number of the challenges facing the industry. Delegates that are registered for the event can now reserve their place for as many of the session as they wish to attend, including live webinars, networking events and debates.

One of the key objectives of the Balearic Yacht Show is to promote the Balearic Islands internationally, not only as a tourist destination but also as a sailing destination and international yachting-hub of excellence. Various sessions will explore ‘Working & Living in the Balearic Islands’, how the Balearics is ‘A hub for yacht refit in the heart of the Mediterranean’ and ‘Environmental challenges in the Balearic Islands’. To view the full programme, click here.

Environmental issues and challenges related to sustainability are widely regarded to be one of the greatest challenges of this age and the very future of the superyacht industry, like most other industries, is inextricably linked to how successfully it meets these challenges. On Friday 20 November at 1600 CET, The Superyacht Group is hosting a conference on ‘How to become the cleanest, greenest superyacht hub in Europe’. Hosted by Martin Redmayne, this session will explore various challenges faced by the Balearic Islands and develop an action plan and strategy to make the islands a more environmentally friendly location and a more competitively sustainable location on the international stage.

During these trying times, when the typical events calendar has been greatly disrupted, it is still of paramount importance that industry members continue to learn and apply various lessons to improve their own businesses and the industry as a whole. To register your interest in the Balearic Yacht Show, click here.

To find out more information on TSF Live, click here, or click here to register your interest.

