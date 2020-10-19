With a month to go, the Balearic Yacht Show is taking shape and more than one hundred national and international companies have requested information to be present at this innovative online event, taking place from 18-20 November, 2020.

During the short period of commercialisation since the platform launched, there are already more than 35 companies in the sector who have confirmed their participation – companies ranging from marinas, refit, shipyards, services and charters. The Balearic Yacht Show team is now in the process of assembling the stands in the platform ready for the main event.

Customised virtual stands

There are so many different types of businesses in the nautical industry, which is why Balearic Yacht Show has reserved a space for each of them. The technology used includes the possibility of creating a totally customised stand for each exhibitor. Participants can choose the type of stand that best suits their needs, products or services, to promote themselves during the show.

Stands include all essential information and links to exhibitors' channels, helping to develop networking and good digital positioning (SEO). The bigger stand packages include the possibility of displaying 360-degree tours, setting up live digital meetings and private online conferences.

With a big focus on the international market, participating in this virtual fair is the perfect opportunity for marine companies to make noise on a worldwide scale. It's also an occasion to connect with other professionals in the sector as well as potential clients.

Platinum stands at Balearic Yacht Show

The Balearic Yacht Show is pleased to already have some of the highest-level platinum stands confirmed too. The platinum stands are for large companies in the industry that are committed to offering visitors a complete experience within their stand, plus preferential visibility throughout the platform. Companies that have confirmed platinum stands so far include STP Shipyard Palma, E3 Systems, Azulyachts, Evolution Yacht Agents and Marina Ibiza.

To find out more information about the virtual show and exhibitors, please click here.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.