Having established a new refit service location in Port Tarraco, Astilleros de Mallorca is now able to assist yachts with refit and repair solutions while berthed in Tarragona and the surrounding area.

“The inauguration of this new service location is a very important and positive step for us and we are looking forward to support captains and engineers in their refit, repair and maintenance plans,” comments Carlos Morales, managing director at Astilleros de Mallorca.

Marc Colls, general manager at Port Tarraco adds; “With the recent incorporation of Astilleros de Mallorca, a company of recognised prestige in shipbuilding and repair, we are taking an important qualitative step to position Tarragona as a winter destination for the maintenance and repair of large yachts.”

With 78,000m2 of operational area and the capacity to refit yachts up to 120m, Astilleros de Mallorca is the preferred refit partner for more than 250 yachts per year across its various locations, including its main shipyard in Palma, the adjacent STP service area, Port Tarraco in Tarragona and Freire’s facility in Vigo.

