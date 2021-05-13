Taking place from 3-6 June 2021, the Palma Superyacht Show promises to bring the industry back together after a challenging period, characterised for many by social distancing, Zoom meetings and working from home.

A well-established superyacht hub and year-round yachting destination, Palma de Mallorca is known for its plentiful cruising options, as well as quality service and refit infrastructure. These elements, combined with its vibrant city centre, make Palma an ideal location for a yacht show, and are the key reasons why the Palma Superyacht Show has gone from strength to strength since its inception, having built a reputation as one of the most-enjoyable events in the superyacht industry’s calendar.

It is no surprise then that the vast majority of the show’s regular exhibitors are raring to return for the 2021 edition, including show veterans Astilleros de Mallorca, the IPM Group, Nautipaints, and Port Adriano. And some exciting yachts have already signed up, including 51m schooner Borkumriff IV, 35m motoryacht Il Gattopardo and 31m Wally Alexia. There will also be a number of first-time exhibitors at the event.

The show will be the first that many in the industry have attended in over a year and, as such, there is swelling anticipation from both exhibitors and visitors alike. Pat Bullock, managing director of Network Marine Consultants, who will be exhibiting as usual, comments; “Network is proud to have been present from the first year of the Palma Superyacht Show. Fast forward several years, and thanks to its steadily increasing success and the backing of the local government, we are the first show in the Mediterranean to be relaunched.”

As a small island, Mallorca currently has some of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Spain and organisers of the show are working closely with the Balearic government to ensure that the event goes ahead safely and all attendees can enjoy the event without having to worry about their health and wellbeing. Part of their strategy includes having a COVID-19 protocol in place ahead of the event, which will be adapted to the specific restrictions at the time.

Images: Stuart Pearce

