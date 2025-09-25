Are private equity firms eyeing marina sell-offs? Private equity owners are reportedly looking to cash in on rapidly rising marina valuations, as the order book expands and berth scarcity intensifies…

Centerbridge Partners and KSL Capital are allegedly exploring full or partial sales of their marina holdings, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Centerbridge Partners is reportedly considering the sale of its minority stake in Suntex Marinas, which could value the business at around $4 billion. This comes a year after the firm signed a $1.25 billion joint venture with Suntex to support new marina acquisitions and invest in current facilities.

Meanwhile, FT reports that KSL Capital Partners has hired advisers to sell its Southern Marinas portfolio, with valuations said to be approaching $1 billion. The firm acquired its stake in 2021.

The moves follow Blackstone’s seismic $5.6 billion purchase in February of the US’s largest operator, Safe Harbor Marinas. For the context of returns, Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust, initially acquired Safe Harbor in 2020 for around $2.1 billion.

The Blackstone deal shows just how private equity groups are consolidating marina assets and coastal real estate, accentuated by Safe Harbor’s acquisition of Monaco Marine this summer.

If true, it’s a move that reflects the growing interest in marinas as infrastructure-like assets, where high demand for berths translates into reliable revenues and consistently high occupancy rates. And in light of recent deals, it’s a trend that could extend into Europe, with Safe Harbor’s Monaco Marine acquisition already pointing in that direction.

For marina owners, the growing interest of private equity could also lead to accelerated price inflation at premium facilities. The Financial Times also claims that operators such as Suntex and Southern have already been able to implement more aggressive pricing strategies, driven by demand from American owners.

Dallas-based Suntex now operates more than 90 marinas across the US, while Florida-based Southern controls dozens along the US east coast. Both groups have expanded aggressively to secure market share in regions where demand has surged.

Although there is no guarantee any sale will be completed, what is clear is the value attached to marinas as infrastructure-like assets. For the superyacht market however, particularly yacht owners, captains and managers, the trend raises questions over future access and affordability of berthing in key US destinations.

And with berth supply in Europe also struggling to keep pace with the expanding order book, further consolidation could reshape pricing and availability on both sides of the Atlantic. Whether Centerbridge and KSL proceed with sales or hold their assets longer will be closely watched as a signal of how far private equity intends to push into the sector.

