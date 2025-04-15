Ocibar acquires stake in Marina d’Arechi
In its first venture outside Spain, Ocibar has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Marina d’Arechi, located in Salerno, Italy…
Ocibar, a Mallorcan company specialising in the construction and management of marinas and dry docks, now has a one-quarter stake in one of the largest marinas in Italy. Situated at the gateway to the Amalfi Coast and 25 miles from Capri, Marina d’Arechi has 950 berths ranging from 10 to 100 metres and a wide range of nautical services, including an 8,000m² winter storage area and a boat maintenance team. It was designed, built and operated by the Salerno-based Gallozzi Group, active in international shipping, transportation, ports and yacht marinas businesses since 1952.
According to Antonio Zaforteza, CEO of Ocibar, “Marina d’Arechi is one of the great examples of success in marina development in the Mediterranean and still has significant growth potential. Our alliance will further enhance this marina and integrate it into a unique value proposition for its customers and those of the various Ocibar marinas.”
With 35 years of experience in marina and boatyard management, Ocibar already has a network of marinas in different strategic locations in the Mediterranean: Port Tarraco (Tarragona), Port Adriano (Mallorca), Botafoc Ibiza, Marina Santa Eulalia (Ibiza) and Marina Port Valencia.
“We had contemplated expanding the shareholder base of Marina d’Arechi and are very happy to have Ocibar joining us with a 25 per cent participation, based on shared values and principles of business ethics,” says Agostino Gallozzi, CEO of the Gallozzi Group and of Marina d’Arechi. “Our partnership will propel Marina d’Arechi into a new phase of development.”
Significant investment is planned to upgrade the marina’s facilities to increase the number of berths and improve infrastructure. The project includes the construction of a hotel, supporting the city of Salerno’s commitment to attracting quality tourism.
