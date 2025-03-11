Incredible industry input The hot topics being explored at The Balearic Superyacht Forum 2025 on 29 and 30 April, Palma, Mallorca…

Following the recent survey looking at the key things that captains, managers and stakeholders want to improve about marinas, their infrastructure, refit shipyards and their processes, we received more than 300 topics and ideas for upgrades to the sector. We’re filtering and analysing the topics, and with all of this incredible industry input, we are confident that this year’s Balearic Superyacht Forum will deliver debates and workshops that will generate tangible output and strategic ideas.

As we all know, in the next ten years we are going to experience a fleet growth that is not only consistent, but also includes a shift in technology and operations, with smarter systems, new fuels and energy supply. Combined with the demand and expectation for the sector to clean up its act and develop intelligent recycling and upcycling models, we are going to witness a dramatic shift that requires attention, investment and collaboration. If yachts are built to be greener and have smarter on-board waste-management systems or cleaner technology, it seems ridiculous if the marinas and the shipyards are not also following this trend.

In addition, marinas tend to operate with a broad spectrum of customers, with yachts from 10 to 100 metres in some cases, but you cannot deliver a consistent service that meets the expectations of this customer base. Therefore, the adaptation of superyacht-specific marinas or zones that meet the needs of the larger yachts needs more attention, especially when you consider the size and scope of the new fleet. How we future-proof marinas to ensure they are ready to meet the demand and technical requirements of the larger 50-metre fleet is vital, as is the topic of the larger superyacht fleet in the 24 to 45-metre (pocket superyachts) category, as this is the sector in which we anticipate the biggest issues to arise.

Annual historical 24-metre-plus fleet (2000-2024) and forecasted growth (2025), segmented by LOA(m) bands

The same applies to the refit sector, and one of the big discussion points will be how to segregate and manage the various fleet categories, as it seems that all shipyards are investing in capacity and infrastructure for the 50-metre-plus sector and, in many cases, focusing on yachts over 75 metres. But the key topic has to be how we manage and support the smaller superyacht fleet category, which is approximately 80 per cent of the fleet and those that typically spend their summer in the Mediterranean and then go into winter mode for maintenance and service.

When you look at the delivery figures and projections, over the past ten years we have seen 3,345 units deliver in the 24 to 45-metre category and we anticipate similar numbers in the next ten years. How we as an industry support this vast entry-level superyacht fleet is as important as looking after the larger 50-metre-plus fleet. Yes, the contract values may be more interesting, but the risks and competition are higher and perhaps the time has come for shipyards to specialise and focus on sectors so that customers have a clearer picture of the capacity and capability of the myriad of shipyards.

Over the next six weeks as we release more details of the programme and confirm which VIPs are joining the debate – be they managers, captains, owner reps or major stakeholders – we are confident that the combination of a strategic programme, a brilliant list of panellists and VIPs and then our partners and delegates will ensure that this year’s Balearic Superyacht Forum will be able to build an intelligent road map for the future of the Mediterranean in terms of marina infrastructure and refit capacity and management.

If you haven’t registered your place yet, please visit www.thebalearicsuperyachtforum.com and join this important debate.

