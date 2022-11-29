Triumphant return for the Limassol Boat Show 2022 Following the three-year hiatus, the acclaimed Limassol Boat Show made its triumphant return to Limassol Marina…

Following the three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the acclaimed Limassol Boat Show made its triumphant return at Limassol Marina, on 14th to 16th October 2022. Fast establishing itself as the leading industry event for the Eastern Mediterranean region, the anticipation for the return of the show was at fever pitch! Over 30,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors assembled throughout the weekend, from all over Cyprus, and further afield from Western- Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle-East, breaking all previous attendance records and building on its ongoing success.

Gathering all aspects of the recreational and professional yachting and support service industries, the landmark event plays host to the region’s leading yacht brokers, business service providers, technical service providers, retailers and equipment manufacturers. Limassol’s combination of unrivalled geographical market access along with a truly unique setting from which to host the show has proved its value at each annual event, with ongoing and increasing commercial successes and sales concluded throughout the show each year.

With demand continuing to grow year on year, for the re-launch in 2022, the organisers presented new exhibition spaces at Limassol Marina, new hospitality areas and a host of exciting events to ensure that guests were entertained throughout, and exhibitors had the opportunity to prepare bigger and better presentation spaces and exhibits, than ever before.

Exhibiting vessels with a value of over €70 million were lined up and beautifully lit along the show’s main yachting area, with many of the industry’s leading manufacturers represented and hosting their latest fleets in the water. Bespoke and exciting stands for welcoming guests throughout the show, lined the marina’s promenades and provided the perfect place from which to showcase the latest products and services. The show’s platinum sponsor E-Cars Cyprus, presented an exclusive collection of luxury cars and thrilling supercars throughout the boat show, including the launches of previously unseen 2023 models such as the Maserati Grecale and the Maserati MC20.

The three-day exhibition programme was complemented by various hospitality events, an international family office investor conference and a VIP Charity Fashion Show, showcasing the talents of award-winning Cypriot designers Calia and Athina Monogiou, who presented their spectacular spring/summer 2023 collection to the packed-out venue of invited guests. While the glamourous evening unfolded at the Marina’s TRAKASOL Cultural Centre, money was raised and donated to good causes, while the hive of activity around the boat show’s public exhibition areas continued throughout the marina outside.

Following the incredible outcome of this year’s show, the director of the co-organising company Dacor Advertising & Media Ltd, Mr Aristos Aristidou, stated that "the Limassol Boat Show has undoubtedly become a highly-anticipated event that has succeeded in establishing Limassol as a pivotal yachting destination in the wider region which continues to attain international recognition thanks to its remarkable commercial achievements. Together with our exhibitors and sponsors, we have set the bar high with a maritime exhibition that stands equal to the calibre of other such events in Europe. Also noteworthy is the level of commercial interest and transactions concluded during the show, as indicated by most exhibitors”.

Limassol Marina’s General Manager, Mr Nikiforos Pampakas, added: "It is with great pleasure and pride that Limassol Marina co-organized and hosted the Limassol Boat Show for the sixth year. Returning on a bigger scale, more revitalised and with record attendance, are all indicative of the significance of this exhibition, both for our island and for the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. The highest of standards have undoubtedly been set by the organisers and all those involved, with the result that this year's exhibition exceeded all expectations." The Limassol Boat Show 2022 is co-organised by Dacor Advertising and Media Ltd and Limassol Marina.

The following Limassol Boat Show is expected to take place in October 2023, with the exact date to be announced soon. For more information, visit the event’s official website at www.limassolboatshow.com or contact Dacor Advertising and Media Ltd by telephone at +357 25 577 750 or by email at info@dacor.com.cy.

Profile links

Limassol Marina

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.