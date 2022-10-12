BWA opens new office in Cyprus The news comes just a few weeks after the announcement of new offices in Egypt, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea…

BWA Yachting have announced that they are opening a new office in Cyprus. Their services include shore assistance, port operations, provisioning and supplies, logistics solutions, and hospitality and events management.

The news comes just a few weeks after the announcement of new offices in Egypt, the Suez Canal, and the Red Sea. The reason for BWA Yachting adding this new Cyprus office to their map is to create an even smoother cross-Mediterranean yachting experience for their clients. The island is home to world-famous hotspots including Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca, Ayia Napa and Protaras.

Limassol Marina, which is based on the southern tip of Cyprus and at the crossroads of three continents, also boasts an array of geographical advantages for superyachts looking to secure a berth over the winter. Not only does it have the warmest winter climate in the whole of Europe, but its subtropical-Mediterranean weather also provides hot and dry summers for cruising and mild winters during which the temperature typically ranges from 16 °C to 20 °C.

The new office is being run by Petros Josephides, who offers his expertise and professional assistance to all yachts visiting the island. Yann Prat, Chief Sales Officer at BWA Yachting, has said "A warm welcome and lots of good wishes to BWA Yachting Cyprus on becoming part of our growing team. After Greece and Egypt, adding Cyprus to our map will further expand BWA Yachting's footprint in the East Med and allow us to offer a better cruising experience to our clients. We are all happy and excited about Petros' input and contribution to our company."

Meanwhile, Petros Josephides, the new director at BWA Yachting Cyprus, has said he is "extremely happy to be a part of this important and highly-esteemed company. I will contribute with my long experience and take care of the clients according to the BWA Yachting quality standards."

The new BWA Yachting Cyprus office is up and running just in time for the end of the high season from April to October, but many yachts visit the island in winter or plan a long-term stay in Limassol Marina throughout the winter months.

