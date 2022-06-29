Limassol Marina brace for ‘unprecedented’ summer season Limassol Marina outline the next step in their evolution as they brace for a busy yacht season in the Eastern Med…

Limassol Marina, the first and largest superyacht marina in Cyprus, are still in celebration mode as they continue to enjoy the fruits of their labour - and rightly so. After transforming an area that resembled little more than a dilapidated bygone era into a thriving city location for boat owners and luxury homeowners, there is still plenty of reason to break out the bubbly, especially given the recent increase in yacht migration to the Eastern Med. Prior to the development of the marina project, the area was made up of disused warehouses and shipyards surrounding an old fishing shelter from an old maritime trade and industry. Today, it is one of the most sought-after waterfront locations in the entire Mediterranean.

Limassol itself is a vibrant destination for living, yachting, dining and shopping with the marina offering luxury residences, a commercial village and a full-service marina. Located at the crossroads of three continents, Limassol Marina was designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers and includes 170,000m2 of sea area, 48,000m2 of build area. The final product has attracted buyers from over 48 nationalities.

According to Nikiforos Pampakas, the General Manager of the Marina, many residents use their apartments or villas as a second home, during weekend breaks or longer holidays. However, many also live at the marina on a permanent basis – with several also mooring their yacht in their private berth accompanying their exclusive villa. Transit visitors and cruising yachts of all sizes from Europe, the Middle East and as far afield as the United States also visit the marina all year round while making passage through the region.

Since opening 10 years ago, Limassol Marina has welcomed over 9,000 international arrivals to its waters, including 300 unique superyachts stretching to over 140m in length. The marina is also now home to over 500 annual berth holders of yachts between 6m to 110m in LOA and the marina’s boatyard has completed over 1,100 lifting operations to its boatyard facility. This summer, marina management expects to see the industry continue to recover from the global pandemic with the gradual return to normal cruising trends resulting from the lifting of international travel restrictions and boat owner confidence returning.

Speaking on the topic of increased yacht activity, Pampakas said, “We have overcome many challenges on our exhilarating journey to completion and Limassol Marina is now one of the most exciting destinations in the Med, having transformed into an incredible commercial and residential reality...

"The project has largely contributed to changing Limassol town and revitalising the historical and cultural centre of the area as well as increasing tourism."

“With the remarkable success and resounding accolades over the last decade, our project looks to the future with immense excitement and optimism. Limassol Marina aims to continue to meet the demands of an evolving market, attracting more investment to the island, and delivering an unrivalled customer experience to local and international visitors, residents, and investors alike.”

Tom Lord, Marina Manager at Limassol Marina, echoed this sentiment but was also keen to highlight some of the innovative and sustainable solutions that have been put in place at the marina: “We are committed to pioneering environmentally sustainable operations, taking measures that contribute to environmental protection and working together with boat owners and crew to protect the marine ecosystem. This is one aspect of our work that we are extremely proud of, alongside the services and facilities that we provide to yacht crew and the boating community that we host at the marina throughout the year...

"We look forward to continuing our efforts to realise Cyprus’ fantastic potential as a yachting destination and to continuing to prove why Limassol Marina has fast become the yachting hub at the gateway to the Med in the East.”

Limassol Marina are now fully focused on cementing their ‘icon of the east’ status. They are of the opinion that considering their facilities they can now focus on attracting even more superyachts over 30m. This marina development is just the start of a bigger plan to make Cyprus an even more attractive and luxurious destination for UHNWIs and we will be expecting much more news from the region over the next couple of months…

Profile links

Limassol Marina

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.