Monaco Yacht Show releases first list of superyachts A sneak peek at the yachts so far confirmed for the 2022 show…

The countdown continues to The Monaco Yacht Show. The eagerly awaited first list of superyachts attending has been published and can be seen here. As with every year, this list is growing as the show nears. Busy yachts are still confirming tier schedules, and it is likely to evolve in the coming weeks.

The largest yacht remains the eagerly anticipated Ahpo from Lürssen. At 115m and 5,257 GT, it will cut an imposing figure on Quai Rainier III. Built for a repeat client who previously owned an 86-metre Lürssen. The exterior and interior design once again has once again been trusted to design office Nuvolari–Lenard.

Image credit: https: Guillaume Plisson

In an early piece of analysis, The Superyacht Agency has provided a breakdown of the superyachts attending so far. For the purposes of this display, Apho has been omitted, to show the spread of other yachts attending.

Heesen will be presenting 60m custom Lusine, at 1,060 GT and with exterior design by Omega Architects.

Image Credit: Dick Holthuis

The 62m CRN, Rio will be making its debut. Designed and built by CRN in collaboration with design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the interior styling.

62m CRN Rio

Benetti will be debuting the 65m Triumph, designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta with interior styling from Benetti Interior Style Department & Green & Mingarelli Design.

Benetti 65m Triumph



The sailing yachts will be returning to Quai L’Hirondelle. Some of the stand-out yachts so far include; The classic 51m Royal Huisman Borkumriff IV will be on display. Southern Wind will join with the 35m Sorvid, Baltic Yachts will present the 36m Perseverance 1 and Perini Navi will return with the 45m Blush.

The Monaco Yacht Show has also announced a collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation which will help to select companies that are eligible for the Sustainability Hub. Additionally, the 2022 show will have exhibition spaces such as the Adventure Area, Sailing Yacht Area, Upper-Deck Lounge, Yacht Design and Innovation Hub and MYS experiences at the Captains & Crew Lounge, Sapphire Experience, Monaco Yacht Summit.

The Superyacht Group will once again be attending this year and continuing our longstanding partnership with MYS with a dynamic team of on-ground reporters. We will also be revealing the latest edition of The Superyacht Owners Report, so be sure to look out for something special this year ahead of our 30th anniversary.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.