Porto Montenegro has confirmed that, with Montenegro currently having no cases of COVID-19 and no new cases having been reported in the last 28 days, the government of Montenegro has reduced further relaxation measures for maritime traffic, particularly where is relates to international arrivals.

Montenegro has opened it borders for all countries with less than 25 people infected per 100,000 inhabitants. This will allow all superyachts arriving from said countries to operate without the need for a quarantine period. In addition to the measures related to maritime, all businesses and services are now open and fully functioning, including those within Porto Montenegro.

When discussing the prospect of a diminished Mediterranean summer season, much has been made of the need to change yachting habits in such a way that the superyacht experience is no longer reliant on the Med-marina lifestyle, which remains arguably the most widespread use of superyachts today. However, with Montenegro reporting zero cases of COVID-19 and announcing that businesses and services are now open and fully functioning, the Med-marina model remains an option for owners and charter guests, albeit in an alternative up and coming (yet established) superyacht destination.

According to the Porto Montenegro team: “The Montenegrin Government has been extremely successful in eliminating COVID-19 from the country, as a result, Porto Montenegro supports all measures currently in place, which allow our industries to successfully operate, whilst keeping everyone. Implemented procedures include easily available testing on COVID-19 for all our clients and staff, special luggage disinfection for the marina and hotel guests, daily maintenance of high hygiene standards across the entire marina and nautical village.”

However, it should be noted that access to Montenegro without the need for quarantine is not available to the vast majority of established superyacht hubs or manufacturing centres. Indeed, such access is not available to superyachts coming from France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, UK or the United States, which account for the vast majority of superyachts in terms of berthing and deliveries. Monaco is however included in the list of acceptable nations, providing owners with their superyachts based in the principality a viable, non-restrictive destination to visit.

Superyachts arriving from nations that are not included in the white list will still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period on arrival, although this period does recognise time spent at sea between the last port as being included within the quarantine provisions. Measures have also been adopted that will allow crew to obtain permission to undertake the required 14-day quarantine period ashore, prior to joining the yacht, in Porto Montenegro’s Regent hotel.

Montenegro allows yacht arrivals from the countries listed below (as of 3 June, 2020) without the need for a 14-day quarantine period.

Albania, Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, China, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominica, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Greenland, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iraq, East Timor, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mauritania, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Profile links

Porto Montenegro

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.