From 8 June, most people arriving in the UK, including UK nationals, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, following rules introduced by the government to control the spread of COVID-19. In England, there will be random spot checks and £1,000 fines, while governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can impose their own penalties.

While opposition to the government's travel quarantine plans is growing ahead of its introduction, and there are talks of a potential relaxation of the rule, at present the measures are set to go ahead on Monday next week. However, some professions have been confirmed as exempt from the quarantine rule.

In guidance published by the government on 22 May, ‘seamen and masters’ are listed as exempt from the self-isolation requirements. This is good news for the superyacht industry, as superyachts have been heading to UK waters, and continue to do so, in higher numbers than usual since the COVID-19 outbreak. This exemption means that crewmembers will not have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in UK waters.

Anne Carson of Super Yacht Services Falmouth reports that there has also been demand from yachts heading to the UK for official letters addressed to the ports they are departing from stating that they are authorised to enter. So far, she has received requests from a yacht coming from Mallorca and a yacht coming from Amsterdam.

Image: M/Y Here Comes the Sun in Poole Harbour

