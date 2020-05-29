While certain sectors within the UK begin to return to work, Sunseeker International (Sunseeker) has announced that it is implementing a phased return to work for all its employees starting as early as next week.

Given the complexity of operations, employees will be brought back in a controlled manner that will allow the British superyacht manufacturer to move to full production over the coming weeks. The phased approach allows Sunseeker to ensure that all the safety measures that have been put in place work seamlessly, providing employees with the confidence that they are coming back to a safe place of work.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Sunseeker currently has five deliveries scheduled for 2020, so the restarting of production is welcome to both the superyacht industry and the UK economy, and will allow them to deliver these boats previously in build, as well as progress with additional orders.

Sunseeker has reported that there may well be a delayed season, with owners keen to take delivery of boats previously ordered, and a catch-up plan will attempt to reduce the backlog.

"Our goal now is to achieve safe efficient production over the coming weeks so we can deliver boats to our customers who understandably, are keen to get afloat this summer" - Andrea Frabetti, CEO - Sunseeker

“We are excited to be getting back to work. Our goal now is to achieve safe efficient production over the coming weeks so we can deliver boats to our customers who understandably, are keen to get afloat this summer. In parallel, our new model development programme continues at a pace in order that we can offer the very latest range which is on course to double in size by 2022," commented CEO, Andrea Frabetti.

To ensure the safety of employees, suppliers, visitors and finished boats, Sunseeker has been working in close cooperation with all departments. Sunseeker’s in-house Health & Safety team has defined strict protocols, working practices and guidelines for all employees to support a safe environment, wherever they work within the business.

Earlier this year, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sunseeker donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The PPE equipment donation consisted of 400 face masks and 4000 gloves. Sunseeker will now be issuing PPE to its employees, providing guidance on how to use PPE, and factories have been laid out with one-way systems and wide thoroughfares to ensure social distancing is maintained. Meanwhile, additional hygiene and cleaning stations have been introduced companywide to ensure equipment and tools can be methodically cleaned whilst boats are sanitized thoroughly at every stage of production and then ‘deep-cleaned’ again prior to hand-over.

Separately, all Warranty and Parts functions will be fully operational during June, ensuring that customers receive the service they require as they return to using their boats. In support of their inability to use their boat over recent weeks, Sunseeker is offering an extended two-month factory warranty for any boat in warranty as of 23/03/20 – an industry first.

"I’d like to personally thank our clients, employees and suppliers for their patience during this enforced period of shutdown. We are fortunate to be able to return to work, to do what we love and deliver on the passion we all have for this industry.

"Now, more than ever, the country needs us to do what we do best which will help deliver exports and support the economy. As a proud UK manufacturer, we are eager to play our own small part in returning it to prosperity,” concluded Frabetti.

