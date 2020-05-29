While D-Marin is still following the guidelines and procedures by the responsible authorities of the countries where it operates, and business has been adapted accordingly, the team is noticing some positive shifts already, allowing for room for optimism. SuperyachtNews spoke exclusively to Burak Baykan, CEO – D-Marin, for their latest updates.

“Throughout this entire time, we were following guidelines and procedures by the responsible authorities while our marinas were open, but operating with certain unavailability or suspension of services, due to an increased level of security measures,” began Baykan.

“We did our best to adapt quickly during the worst and most uncertain weeks of a pandemic, as we realised that individual responsibilities, including our own, play a major role towards the collective recovery,” he continued.

With 14 marinas in the Eastern Mediterranean and Gulf region, D-Marin had to ensure communication was clear from all destinations, and this was achieved through updates on the situation in the marinas and on their website and social media. “We will continue to do so. The situation with guests arriving at our marinas also depends on travel restrictions for each country individually, but nevertheless we are ready for their arrival whenever that may be,” emphasised Baykan.

The regulations in each marina depend entirely on the rules and procedures prescribed by the local authorities, and they present the basis for any additional requirements that D-Marin has to impose. D-Marin will continue to communicate the local measures imposed in its marinas to its guests, both personally and via digital channels.

“Even when our marinas were not open for public, or working with some services suspended, we made sure that the communication with our guests and clients remains unaffected. We have been in contact with them, trying to get things in order for when they decide to arrive at our marinas.

"As soon as the lockdown measures were eased and borders opened, such as in Croatia, many of our boat owners started to arrive at our marinas and went to their boats either to do some maintenance or to finally relax and sail the Adriatic..." - Burak Baykan - CEO, D-Marin

“They do understand that our health and safety measures might slow some services down, as well as they understand that those measures were introduced for their sake and wellbeing. As soon as the lockdown measures were eased and borders opened, such as in Croatia, many of our boat owners started to arrive at our marinas and went to their boats either to do some maintenance or to finally relax and sail the Adriatic,” Baykan continued.

"Boats and boating definitely offer distancing and privacy so perhaps we can witness an increased demand of boat-ownership..."

A successful and strong return of the marina market and the wider superyacht industry, once the COVID-19 crisis has become calmer in each country, may well be possible thanks to the situation highlighting the safety and privacy of boating. “Due to the fact that social distancing is becoming an integral part of our lives, perhaps we can see this as a new opportunity for the industry – boats and boating definitely offer distancing and privacy so perhaps we can witness an increased demand of boat-ownership,” expressed Baykan.

“Of course we also have to bear in mind the overall economic impact, so this is not something to be predicted easily. We are following the trends, listening to the market, and as far as we can see we do have clients planning to spend more time on the boat at some of our destinations. Additionally, as you can see, megayacht trends are showing that the East Mediterranean is currently a more preferable destination to some others, due to the good epidemiological situation.

“We have witnessed that the situation has improved, but it is important that we do not get carried away in good news now. We must remain careful and we must continue to follow the rules and recommendations by international authorities and experts. This is the only prerequisite to any business continuation or its success for that matter, and it relies on everyone’s personal responsibility,” concluded Baykan.

Profile links

D-Marin

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.