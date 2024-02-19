DIBS prepares for grand opening The event is in the final stages of preparation ahead of its curtain raiser in the Dubai Harbour district next week…

The Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is nearing completion of its preparations ahead of the grand opening in the Dubai Harbour district from 28 February to 3 March next week.

Celebrating its 30th edition milestone, this iconic international boat show of the UAE is set to host more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 boats, including nine members of the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) from globally renowned shipyards such as Azimut, Sunseeker Gulf, Gulf Craft, Finnmaster, Oceanco and Althaus Yachts.

“As the Dubai International Boat Show embarks on its 30th edition this year, it remains a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations and welcoming new maritime companies and brands into the local industry,” says His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show.

“Since its inception, it has been incredible to witness the show’s growth and enduring power to unite the global maritime industry in Dubai, which has become a magnet for global yachting tourism.”

The Middle East currently hosts 12.6 per cent of the world’s superyacht fleet, with its yacht market projected to grow in value from US$306 million in 2022 to US$481 million by 2028. With Dubai’s High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) population projected to increase by 39 per cent by 2026, the Dubai International Boat Show aims to play a transformative role in accelerating sales across the regional and international yachting industry.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, with 46 launches planned for this year’s event, DIBS aims to build on its three-decade legacy of hosting the world’s largest marine brands in Dubai and providing a sales and networking platform for the largest homegrown manufacturers and global distributors.

A total of 400 new companies and brands will join the event, including MTM Marine, which will display the Sea-Doo Jet Ski; Cigarette Racing Team, which will launch a new racing yacht from the USA; and Baglietto, a newly established SYBAss member.

DIBS will also spotlight wider domestic and regional sustainability efforts, including the Dubai Reef project, announced at COP28. “The show aligns with Dubai’s continued evolution as a worldwide leading yachting destination and evidences the emirate’s commitment to driving sustainable practices in the industry by spotlighting changemakers and providing a critical platform for innovation,” adds Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre.

In terms of new launches, British boat maker Sunseeker Yachts will reveal four Middle East premieres, presented by the official regional distributor Sunseeker Gulf and Bush & Noble. “The Dubai International Boat Show has demonstrated immense maturity and growth since its inception,” says company co-founder, Brett Noble.

“As a premier British boat builder, we are utilising the event as a springboard to revitalise our brand in the market, maximising the city’s expectation to grow and attract more HNWIs and UHNWIs,” he adds. “We will premiere the Sunseeker 88 Yacht, Manhattan 68, 65 Sports Yacht and Manhattan 55, all built in the region, for the region, with Gulf specifications to meet customer demands.”

IMG Boats is set to make three global launches at the show, while Riviera Boats and Al Fajer are preparing to launch two new boats each. Regional launches are expected from SF Yachts, Williams Tenders and Ferretti too. The show will welcome exhibitors from more than 55 countries, including four debut nations – Austria, Finland, Sweden and the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti-headquartered Al Ameeri Group Holding will dock with three major superyacht manufacturers. “As exhibitors at the Dubai International Boat Show since the very beginning, we recognise the impact the event has had on furthering the regional maritime sector,” comments Al Ameeri Group’s Al-Hakim. “This year we will showcase five of our best-loved yachts, including the Azimut 53 Fly for the first time, along with the Middle East premiere of Azimut S7.”

From left to right: Nouman Al Hakim, Brett Noble, Abeer AlShaali, H.E. Saeed Hareb, Abdulla Binhabtoor, Asma Al Sharif and Trixie LohMirmand.

Al Shaali, Deputy Managing Director of UAE-based Gulf Craft, says the shipbuilder is preparing to showcase a variety of vessels throughout the event, including new launches and brand developments.

“The extended location at Dubai Harbour is an interesting change, and we anticipate it will attract a good number of spectators. We also acknowledge the growing interest in yacht tourism and buyers in the Middle East, which we hope will be reflected at the event. It's a significant moment for Gulf Craft and the yachting industry in the region.”

Shamal Holding’s, owner of Dubai Harbour, Bin Habtoor says the company is honoured to be hosting the event’s 30th edition. “Our multi-faceted district is the ideal home for the Dubai International Boat Show. Anchored by the region’s largest marina, with the only dedicated superyacht marina, Dubai Harbour provides the perfect environment and superior facilities for yachting enthusiasts and investors.”

Looking ahead, the annual Dubai Boat Show Leisure Yachting Conference, taking place on 27 February, looks to make a splash and serve as the official curtain raiser for the show, where over 100 key industry leaders will discuss all things innovation, regulation, sustainability and the future of the sector. With only days to go, the DIBS looks to build on its three-decade-long legacy as it looks to propel the region’s superyacht industry to the next phases of its evolution.

