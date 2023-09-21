The Superyacht Group at MYS2023 The Superyacht Group will be on the ground at The Monaco Yacht Show, seeking out the unique voices that will drive the industry forward…

The Superyacht Group is honoured to once again be the official media partner of The Monaco Yacht Show in 2023, the superyacht industry's premier showcase. We are also returning with an energetic and dynamic team from across our Editorial, Intelligence, Commercial, and Events divisions.

"After 31 years of The Superyacht Group, and with our highly valued partnership with The Monaco Yacht Show running almost as long, we're excited to return. Just like the MYS is much more than a yacht show, The Superyacht Group has evolved into much more than just a media company," affirms Martin Redmayne, TSG Chairman and Editor-in-Chief. "The market has never been as fascinating as it is at this moment."

We will be on-site with our filming partners throughout the show and will be seeking unique and impactful commentary from all sectors of our diverse industry. The Monaco Yacht Show is undoubtedly about the biggest and best yachts on the water, but at The Superyacht Group, we are equally interested in the new faces, destinations, and innovative technologies that will shape the next-generation fleet.

We're curating our content to flow across our social media channels under the themes guiding TSF: Connect 2023 - Owner, Ocean, and Open. This is a chance to reconnect with our industry friends as much as it is to give a voice to potentially impactful innovators who may go unnoticed. Keep an eye out for our team, dressed in Superyacht Group Red this year!

If you have a technology or insight to share, please get in touch, and we can schedule a visit to your stand or yacht. Alternatively, one of our team members may approach you for your candid take on a specific topic on the fly. We anticipate that the most impactful long-term interactions may not occur onboard the biggest yacht on display, but rather with a new startup or first-time exhibitor. We don't have a stand this year, and we want the freedom to capture the moments that matter.

As a founding board member of the Water Revolution Foundation, Martin Redmayne, our Chairman, has expressed his full commitment to working towards a greener superyacht industry. While many magazines are either discarded or left behind during each show, we are making our industry-leading flagship publication - The Superyacht Owner Report – available completely free to all exhibitors, visitors, partners, captains, and anyone interested in yacht ownership, as a digital-only product.

We're confident that we have one of the strongest and smartest teams capable of building a strategy for the future of our industry. We look forward to seeing you at The Show again this year and at TSF: Connect in Amsterdam this November.

