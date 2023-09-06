Genoa Boat Show aims to be world leading Saverio Cecchi, Chairman of Confindustria Nautica, outlines the vision for The Genoa Boat Show to lead the events calendar from 2024…

Following a record annual production value of over 7 billion euros, the Italian boating industry is gearing up for the Genoa Boat Show 2023, scheduled from September 21 to 26. Speaking at a press conference before the return, representatives from the show and across the region outlined the vision.

"Italy continues to lead the world in the boating sector. We are the pioneers, and no one can challenge our position," declared Saverio Cecchi, the Chairman of Confindustria Nautica. "We excel in superyachts, inflatable units over ten meters, accessories, and components. Now, our goal is to dominate in sector events as well. By 2024, we will achieve this."

In 2023, more than a thousand boats will be on display, ranging up to 40 meters in size. There will be 1,043 brands showcased, marking a 45% year-on-year increase, with 143 additional berths available in the new Waterfront canals and 184 new products on display, reflecting a 9.5% year-on-year increase.

These are the key figures for the sixty-third edition of the Genoa Boat Show, which unveils new areas on the blue island of the Waterfront di Levante. This area was constructed from scratch within the exhibition spaces, inspired by the vision of the renowned Genoese architect, Renzo Piano.

Another notable change from the previous edition is the area behind the Jean Nouvel Pavilion, which now provides direct access to the new quay reserved entirely for the exhibition.

"In 1967, a pivotal moment occurred when the first national category association, Ucina, now Confindustria Nautica, took responsibility for organizing the boat show. We were the pioneers; Dusseldorf followed in 1969, Cannes in 1977, and Monaco in 1979. However, we were the originals, the first."

"Our ambitions continue to grow. Our aim for our show is to gain recognition as the world's leading boat show, and we are on track," added Mr. Cecchi. "We strive to host the world's most prominent boat show because boating is Italy's fastest-growing sector."

The Ligurian Governor, Giovanni Toti, agreed, saying, "The 2023 Genoa Boat Show promises a plethora of innovations for the boating world. This industry is of paramount importance to our region. From grand yachts to small vessels, from production to refitting, and through Italy's most prestigious shipyards, Liguria is emerging as a powerhouse in this domain."

Motoryachts account for 52.3% of the display, RIBS 33.4%, sailing yachts 12%, and multihulls for 2.3%. The day cruiser sector is witnessing growth, with its representation increasing from 14.5% to 21.8%.

Prominent among the displayed vessels are Sanlorenzo's 30.50m SX100 and the Bluegame BGM75, the Group's inaugural multihull designed by Philippe Briand, showcasing the new Twin Hull design approach. Azimut introduces the S7, featuring a fuel-efficient configuration, alongside the Magellano 60. Next Yacht Group will exhibit the AB100 and Opera Prima Mare will showcase its OPM 37 Hybrid, equipped with solar panels and electric motors.

Endorsing the 63rd Genoa International Boat Show are the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency (Agenzia ICE), the Liguria Region, the Genoa City Council, and the Genoa Chamber of Commerce.

