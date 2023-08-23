Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 preview The Mediterranean show season is about to kick off with the Cannes Yachting Festival in the heart of Vieux Port…



September is shaping up to be the most important month of the year, with the Cannes Yachting Festival opening its doors for its 46th edition from the 12th to the 17th of September. Europe's largest in-water boat show then passes the baton to the Genoa Boat Show from the 21st to 26th, before the month comes to a close with the Monaco Yacht Show from September 27th to 30th.

“Thanks to the renewed confidence of our exhibitors, this 2023 edition is looking very good with similar forecasts to the previous year: 600 exhibitors, more than 650 boats and 140 previews,” says Sylvie Ernoult, Director of the Yachting Festival. “This new edition will highlight the small units with the creation of a brand new area, a marina in the heart of the Vieux Port, which will accommodate more than 50 small motor boats from 8m to 18m.”

“Once again this year, our visitors will enjoy discovering some real gems in-water and on land, boats of all sizes and types, equipped with traditional and carbon-free engines, with the first onboard electric, hybrid or hydrogen power systems.”

It is in the show’s DNA to offer the most eclectic range possible, adds Ernoult. “So it seemed natural for us to host small units in the best way, traditionally displayed on the Quai Max Laubeuf, in a dedicated floating area. As is the case every year, all our teams are mobilised on a daily basis to offer a memorable experience to our exhibitors and visitors.”

With the world's major shipyard's all set on the starting blocks for the show season, Sanlorenzo, will preview two new models: the SX100 and the Bluegame BGM75. The Group also has its usual Group press conference scheduled on the first day of the show.

On the same day, Azimut will also hold its press conference and present the world premiere of the new Magellano 60, while Benetti will be presenting the Motopanfilo 37M (pictured below).

Keeping with the Italian shipyards, Mangusta will have on display the 104 REV and the GranSport 33.

Ferretti Group, which recently completed their listing on the Italian stock exchange, will hold a press conference and display on a world premiere the Pershing GTX116, and the Riva 82' Diva, the entry-level model in Riva's flybridge range, as well as the wallywhy150 (pictured below).

In the large sailing yacht range, Southern Wind will display the newly launched SW 96 NYUMBA GT (pictured below), the first hybrid yacht in their fleet.

Continuing in the field of sustainability, Silent Yachts will present the Silent 62, its 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran (pictured below) to make its world debut.

Isa Yacht, the brand of Napolese shipyard, Palumbo Superyacht, will present the world premiere of the semi-custom model GT 45 M/Y UV II (pictured below).

Extra Yachts, another Palumbo Superyacht shipyard will also present 30m l’EXTRA X99 (pictured below).

Arcadia Yachts will present the world premiere of its A96 (pictured below) and, confirming the importance of the French show, the Neapolitan shipyard will present more of its main models at the event: the A85 from the A-line, while the Sherpa 60 and Sherpa 80 will represent the Sherpa line.

For those interested in the co-ownership concept, SeaNet will be exhibiting only Benetti Oasis 40M (pictured below). Meanwhile, in the tender sector, Lomac will be bringing five boats to Cannes, including the new addition to the 2023 range, the GranTurismo 14.0.

