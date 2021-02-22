Over the last 12 months, we’ve made plans, shared announcements, made new plans, explored concepts, made more plans, delivered some new virtual initiatives, participated in some online activities with friends and partners…but nothing has replaced the real experience of a community coming together and sharing ideas, debating big topics and enjoying a long lunch with industry leaders.



Following a meeting earlier this month and having watched more events get postponed and cancelled we have made a final decision for 2021. (Ed’s note: I find it hard to believe that any real event will happen this side of the Summer and in my opinion, the market should completely focus on Monaco Yacht Show and METSTRADE).



It is becoming more and more apparent that until vaccinations are delivered at a higher rate across Europe and new COVID restrictions are more relaxed, we cannot contemplate The Superyacht Forum Live Tour across the market hubs of Europe. Therefore, we have decided that we will not even attempt any live physical events until at least September this year, when, we are confident, a new Monaco Yacht Show will be delivered to market and then the Amsterdam RAI will present the important METSTRADE event in November.



The decision is to focus our attention on the next seven months, March to September, and keep delivering our weekly series of One to One conversations with some of the most interesting, inspiring and innovative minds in the market. This, when combined with our journalism, opinions and long-form features on SuperyachtNews.com and in The Superyacht Report, we will deliver to our audience, information, ideas and thought-provoking conversations that are designed to change the way the market thinks.



We are testing and exploring some new virtual ideas, we will be launching some private, closed round table discussions and think tanks, and we will be delivering more video and audio content, along with some strategic digital surprises on SuperyachtNews.com.



Therefore, with a dynamic seven months of virtual and digital activity and some initiatives that we think you will appreciate, and find valuable and entertaining, we will be back with a bang from September onwards, delivering a series of Superyacht Forum Live programmes across Europe, culminating with a brand new format of The Superyacht Forum Live, Amsterdam. It will not only encompass the traditional audience of the most powerful people in the industry, but will also include an interactive programme that guarantees to change the way you think and an interactive online community and virtual debate element that will engage stakeholders across the world, and anyone who really wants to participate in the future success and stability of our industry.



The Superyacht Forum Live, in addition to the current virtual elements, will deliver a new way of networking, meeting, exchanging ideas, sharing innovations, challenging the market, and perhaps more importantly, socialising together again. We will build the biggest, best and most engaged community of industry leaders, influencers and advisors, who will engage, share, contribute and consume our print, digital, virtual, social and physical channels throughout the year. It’s not about creating a group of owners within a community, or getting captains together; we know that there are multifaceted layers of influence and advice that make this industry work and grow. Brokers, builders, designers, lawyers, bankers, family offices, tax advisors, technical experts, project managers, engineers, insurers, subcontractors, innovators, captains, crew, yacht managers, and of course, owners and their representatives all form the complete ‘Ecosystem of Superyachts’ and we will deliver a new community project that the most important people in our industry can utilise to share, connect, meet and exchange anything they need.



So, anyone who has registered for one of our events in the past 18 months, who is a subscriber to our current print and Intelligence channels or has registered interest for The Superyacht Forum Live in 2020, will receive more information on our plans in the coming weeks. If you would like to be part of our superyacht community and to see how you can participate in The Superyacht Forum Live or want to attend in November, let us know and we will send you more information on how to join the next generation of The Superyacht Group’s connected portfolio.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.